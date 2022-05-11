6 current and former WWE Superstars who are planning their weddings in 2022

A few former and current WWE Superstars are currently planning their wedding ceremonies.

Several WWE Superstars have tied the knot over the past few months. Alexa Bliss, for example, married her long-time boyfriend Ryan Cabrera in April. That same month, Carmella and Corey Graves also tied the knot.

Meanwhile, other former and current superstars are currently planning their weddings. A former champion reportedly dropped her title to take time off from WWE to prepare for her ceremony.

Here are six WWE Superstars who are planning their weddings in 2022.

#6 & #5. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo

Charlotte Flair and Andrade will marry this summer

Although they worked in the same company for several years, Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo did not know each other until former superstar Karl Anderson introduced them following a UK tour with WWE. The couple then started dating in early 2019.

Andrade was initially intimidated by Flair. He was also unsure about dating the former SmackDown Women's Champion because they were coworkers. However, things worked out between the two wrestlers. After dating for nearly a year, Flair and Andrade announced their engagement in January 2020.

Although the couple planned to tie the knot by the end of 2020, they later decided to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 situation. The former Smackdown Women's Champion recently revealed that she and her fiancé would marry this summer in Andrade's home country of Mexico.

"We have a date, it's this summer in Mexico. I have my dress," she said in an interview with BT Sport.

Andrade requested his release and left Vince McMahon's company in March 2021. Three months later, he debuted on AEW.

Meanwhile, Flair is still an active competitor in WWE. She recently dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She is now reportedly taking time off from WWE to prepare for her wedding.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

In 2017, Nikki Bella participated in the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, where she first met Russian dancer Artim Chigvinstev. The two were dance partners and got eliminated in the seventh week.

Bella was still dating John Cena when she appeared on Dancing with the Stars. The couple even got engaged at WrestleMania that same year. However, they called off their engagement nearly a month before their wedding in 2018.

In January 2019, several reports suggested that Bella was dating her former dance partner, Chigvinstev. The Hall of Famer later confirmed these rumors on an episode of Total Bellas. The couple dated for about a year before announcing their engagement in January 2020. They welcomed their first child last July.

On an episode of Total Bellas, the Hall of Famer previously revealed that she would marry her fiancé on November 25, 2021. However, they seem to have postponed the wedding.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Bella announced that she and her fiancé had set a new wedding date:

"We've set a wedding date. I'll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon. (...) Brie's gonna have to start getting busy because she's Maid of Honor and I'm going to have to put her to work," she said.

Last January, Bella returned to the ring to participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 24 and lasted for less than nine minutes before her twin sister eliminated her.

#3 & #2. Former WWE Superstars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin will tie the knot in November

In 2014, Steve Maclin (FKA Steve Cutler) signed with Vince McMahon's company. That same year, Deonna Purrazzo started appearing on WWE television as an extra. Over the next four years, the 27-year-old made several more appearances and competed in a few matches before officially signing a WWE contract in mid-2018.

In 2020, Purrazzo and Maclin started dating. In April of that same year, WWE released the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion from her contract. Meanwhile, her boyfriend continued working in WWE for another year before the company also let him go.

After dating for nearly two years, the two stars announced their engagement last February. In a recent interview with the Fightful podcast, Purrazzo disclosed that she and her fiancé would tie the knot next November:

"It is November 10th, which is also the Marine Corps birthday, so he is excited because it is double whammy for him. It worked out because two of his groomsmen are still active Marines, so they get that weekend of leave without having to request it. It makes it easier for them to be there, and they all get to celebrate and do their Marine thing," she said. (H/T: Ringside News)

Maclin is a former United States Marine. Before becoming a professional wrestler, the 34-year-old spent four years on active duty. During his time in the Marine Corps, he was a Machine Gunner and spent several months fighting in Afghanistan.

#1. WWE Superstar Sheamus

Nearly five years ago, Sheamus started dating Isabella Revilla. Over the past few years, the couple has attended several events together, including this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

Last July, the couple announced their engagement. Since then, Sheamus' fiancée has shared several updates on the wedding plans on her Instagram stories. She currently has a story highlight on her profile where followers can track every step she takes in her wedding planning.

In one of her Instagram stories, Revilla hinted at getting married to Sheamus next October. Last February, she revealed that she had received her wedding dress.

Sheamus is currently an active competitor on SmackDown. The 44-year-old recently teamed up with Ridge Holland to defeat The New Day on the Blue Brand.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell