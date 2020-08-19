6 WWE Superstars Randy Orton is friends with in real life

Randy Orton has been one of WWE's top Superstars for a long time now. The 13-time World Champion is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history, and he's reached a point in his career where he doesn't even need a title on him to

Randy Orton is known to be a safe worker in the ring and phenomenal on the mic He has given some top WWE Superstars the best rivalries and matches of their lives. This has allowed The Viper to pick up a few friends along the way, and we already know how close Orton is to WWE Superstars such as Ric Flair.

However, there are several other WWE Superstars who are fond of Orton outside the ring, and even though they’ve taken several RKOs and a few Punt Kicks from The Legend Killer, they remain close to him.

Orton has been helped by several current and former WWE Superstars become who he is today, and Orton has given back by helping out those who came into the business after him.

In this article, we will look at the five WWE Superstars who are friends with The Viper in real life.

#6 Triple H helped Randy Orton get started

Triple H and Randy Orton have been friends both on and off the screen

It’s no secret that Triple H is one of the closest friends to Randy Orton in WWE. Orton was introduced by Triple H and Ric Flair as part of Evolution in WWE.

Since then, they have been allies and foes in the ring, but outside, their friendship has been as strong as ever. We've seen the two men put on some of the best grudge matches in WWE history.

Triple H is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history, while Randy Orton could be on his way to breaking all records in the company by the time he retires.

On an episode of WWE Network’s Ruthless Aggression series, Triple H spoke about how he saw potential in Orton and got him on track:

“We talked and I said ‘Randy, you have every gift imaginable to be the biggest star this business has ever seen, and the only one that can stop you is you, and you are hellbent on doing it and I don’t know why.’”

EXCLUSIVE: @TripleH gives props to @RandyOrton after a brutal contest in the unrelenting heat in Jeddah and addresses what's next for #TheGame. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/3Yq38ySTUD — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019

Triple H has been all praise for Orton and loves what the Superstar does in the ring for WWE. Last year when Orton re-signed with WWE, Triple H had the following to say:

"I'm glad to put the rumors to rest. For almost two decades, Randy Orton has been a cornerstone of WWE...and Randy Orton will remain a cornerstone of WWE for a long time!"

Orton has always seen Triple H as a mentor, and the two WWE Superstars have mutual respect and love for one another as they have competed in several matches as partners and rivals.