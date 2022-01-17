7 Dream matches for Mustafa Ali outside WWE

Mustafa Ali has long been one of WWE's most underappreciated superstars. The Chicago native made headlines on Sunday when he posted a tweet requesting his release from WWE. It's not surprising to fans and pundits who've been frustrated with Ali's booking during his run.

Despite being an exceptional in-ring performer, creative character, and proficient talker, Ali has had a WWE career marred by missed opportunities. Whether it be injuries, dropped storylines, or lack of investment, WWE has let down one of its most consistent competitors to the point that he wants out.

With one foot out the door, an eye must look to the future for the former Retribution leader. His excellent skillset will make him a sought-after free agent. Ali will be desirable to any promotion for the multitude of dream matches he can offer. In this article, let's take a look at seven dream matches for Mustafa Ali outside of WWE.

7. Mustafa Ali vs. Bandido

Cb4three20 @CbTurner6 Yoooo #terminus is like that bandido like that Yoooo #terminus is like that bandido like that https://t.co/0TnMtIZ9wT

Mustafa Ali has a wide variety of abilities inside the squared circle. His versatility makes him an ideal opponent around the world. When looking at the landscape, there might not be a more unique high-flying expert in the business like Bandido.

The luchador has made a name for himself across the wrestling world. From Mexico to the United States' independent scene, Bandido is the current PWG World Champion. His blend of strength, speed, and unreal agility make for a phenomenal encounter against Ali.

These two men can match each other in the air and quickness. The pace set by these stars would have fans on the edge of their seat. It would be a breathtaking clash that would deliver anywhere in the world. Ali can show exactly why he's a top-notch in-ring performer, and Bandido might be the right partner to highlight that.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh