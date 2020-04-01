7 Things that could happen at WWE WrestleMania 36

Here's a look at what could go down at WWE WrestleMania 36.

New champions could be crowned, feuds will be settled and a few Superstars could make a surprise return.

It's that time of the year when WWE goes all-out with its grandest show, WrestleMania. For the first time ever, this year's event will be broadcasted across two nights and it'll also air from different locations.

Even though 'Mania 36 will take place with no audience in attendance, it can still turn out to be a very memorable show, especially with how stacked the card is. A lot could happen at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. New champions could be crowned, feuds will be settled and new stars could be created.

With that being said, here are 7 things that could happen at the 36th edition of WWE WrestleMania.

#7. Shayna Baszler defeats Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship

Shayna Baszler could walk out with the RAW Women's Title

'The Queen of Spades' Shayna Baszler will clash with 'The Man' Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship in what could be a very brutal fight. Baszler is not your average female Superstar.

She made a name for herself in mixed martial arts and in NXT with her brutal and sadistic ways. Baszler shockingly bit Lynch on her neck and left her bloodied on an episode of RAW. At Elimination Chamber, she made history by single-handedly eliminating all the other competitors in the match.

This match will no doubt be very hard-hitting and these two women will go all-out to destroy one another. 'The Man' has a huge task ahead of her, but it could all come crashing down if Shayna Baszler dethrones her to win the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36.

The two Superstars could continue feuding after 'Mania and perhaps Ronda Rousey could make a shocking return to help Bazler defeat Lynch once again, ending the feud and reigniting Lynch's feud with the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet'.

