7 Things WWE subtly told us: 5-time World Champion set for huge title win, Tag team breaks up after 2 years? (April 3rd, 2020)

Goldberg's replacement opponent at WrestleMania 36 was revealed.

A 2-month long storyline saw a huge twist ahead of the grandest stage of them all.

Rohit Nath

The go-home episode of SmackDown was certainly an interesting one and perhaps one of the best shows in the past few weeks of WWE in the Performance Center. The road to WrestleMania is officially at the last stage, but even that statement doesn't seem to hold the same weight given the global circumstances.

Either way, it was a good episode of SmackDown and had some good storyline progression ahead of the so-called biggest show of the year. We doubt it'll be as big as the next few PPVs with a crowd, but given the WrestleMania name, WWE is going to go ahead with full steam and try to pull off an amazing card.

Perhaps it's one of those times when we have to sit back and realize that we're living in a historic era of pro wrestling. Despite the need for a limited crew, we hope that the sports entertainment juggernaut has a "WWE 24" special on the Network to highlight what happened in an era that we may never see again. Let's jump right into what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown.

#7. Did WWE foreshadow Daniel Bryan winning the title?

Is Daniel Bryan's second Intercontinental title win inevitable?

Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn is a great match on any show and they get to have WrestleMania as the platform to do what they do best. We haven't seen Sami Zayn wrestle too much over the last year, which is why we're excited to see what he's capable of when he faces Daniel Bryan in an Intercontinental title match at WrestleMania 36.

Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura finally met in the ring, but it ended in a DQ in favor of Bryan (perhaps to save the match for a better stage later on) and the segment ended with Sami Zayn, Nakamura, and Cesaro standing tall, which seems to make it almost inevitable that Daniel Bryan will win his second Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 36.

