7 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Huge break-up teased, major reason why Lesnar isn't defending title at Royal Rumble (December 6th, 2020)

What an episode!

WWE RAW opened the year with a fantastic episode. There was hardly anything negative about it and if we were to sit and nitpick the negatives, it wouldn't be as fun. No doubt heading into Royal Rumble, WWE has done well with all the storylines and RAW kicked off with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman making a big announcement, two major title matches and a lot of progress.

More names have entered the Royal Rumble 2020 match and the show ended with a legend returning to RAW after two years away. All in all, we have no complaints whatsoever about the show and with all that's happened, we present to you a stacked edition of the things that WWE subtly told us.

We can't wait for next week's episode of RAW and with three major matches happening (including a first-time-ever stipulation bout), these were the things that WWE majorly hinted at to start 2020.

#7 Signs of a split incoming

The wedding finally happened

When Lana came out with Bobby Lashley on RAW, she was understandably not happy. The wedding was officiated without the fancy set-up, cake or anything, and he declared the couple as husband and wife.

This time, there was no drama at the wedding, but Lana went on a little rant about what happened last week, screaming furiously. Rusev appeared on screen and while Lashley told him to shut up, he interrupted Lana - with her expression immediately changing.

WWE subtly hinted at the fact that the Lana-Lashley romance won't be lasting too long. Moreover, the big payoff is next week as the two men go head-to-head after months of build. While their split won't be immediate, it's inevitable and the first cracks between the couple were exposed tonight. It'll be interesting to see how long WWE decides to have their marriage storyline go on.

