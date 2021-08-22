7 things WWE SummerSlam got right: Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar return; Goldberg gives up

One of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the year kicked off in the form of WWE SummerSlam. Several big championship matches were set for Saturday night between the company's biggest superstars.

Bobby Lashley was scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the event. However, the non-title grudge match between Edge and Seth Rollins was one of the biggest contests booked for the show.

Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H. failed to retain her RAW Women’s Championship in the Triple Threat Match on the show. Charlotte Flair took her down to win the title once again at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and John Cena met in the ring for a Universal Championship match after weeks of build-up on SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Usos defeated The Mysterios once again to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

There was a lot of action and drama on Saturday night as WWE looked to outdo its competition once again on a grand stage. A couple of big returns helped the company get SummerSlam back in the spotlight.

Take a look at the seven things that WWE got right at this year’s SummerSlam.

#7 Big E took back his Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE SummerSlam

Big E and Baron Corbin competed on the kick-off show of WWE SummerSlam. Corbin stole Big E’s Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of weeks ago, and Big E had been hunting him down ever since.

Big E came into this match firing on all cylinders, but Corbin made a comeback to give Mr. Money in the Bank a tough time. The former King of the Ring hit a Deep Six but was unable to put Big E away.

After a good contest, Big E delivered the Big Ending to defeat Corbin before taking back his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam. Corbin failed to do anything substantial with the briefcase after stealing it. He did not try to cash it in or sell it to earn some money.

WWE did the right thing by handing it back to Big E rather than going for a huge swerve and giving it to Baron Corbin for good at SummerSlam.

It was also good to see Big E compete at SummerSlam after winning the MITB briefcase earlier this year. SmackDown will need to continue to find ways to keep him in the spotlight.

