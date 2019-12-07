7 WWE Superstars who could return in 2020

2020 could see some massive returns!

You know what they say in this business - "They always come back". The year 2019 has seen a whole lot of Superstars return to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. From Roman Reigns coming back after defeating Leukemia earlier in the year to Goldberg making his comeback at WWE Super Showdown for a forgettable match against The Undertaker to the recent announcement of the return of John Morrison, the saying of never say never has been proved time and time again.

The biggest shock was, of course, the return of a certain Straight Edge Society leader, but more on that later in this article. The point is that these massive returns play a huge role in shaking up the landscape of WWE.

Trust me when I say this, 2020 is not going to be any different in this matter, if not more bewildering. So let's dive straight in and check out the seven WWE Superstars who could make their comeback to the squared circle in the coming year. Do let us know in the comments section which one of these would you like to see the most!

#7 Ronda Rousey

The baddest woman on the planet!

In a relatively short first stint in WWE from January 2018 to WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey proved to the entire world that she has what it takes to excel as a pro-wrestler and sports entertainer. Her rivalry against Becky Lynch and Charlotte that led to the historic first-ever WrestleMania Women's main event put women at the forefront of the business.

The Baddest Woman on the planet has been absent from WWE Programming ever since, but she's far from done with the company. Rousey was a part of the recent Total Divas season, and Triple H had the following to say about her return in one of his interviews -

"She's constantly with us, and she's constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later"

WWE has a lot of options on their hands if and when she makes her comeback. From a singles rivalry with Becky Lynch to the long-awaited WWE vs UFC Four Horsewomen feud, we can't wait to see the former RAW Women's Champion back.

