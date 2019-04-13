7 WWE Superstars Who May Sign With AEW

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3 // 13 Apr 2019, 09:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could the Legit Boss go to AEW?

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not reflect the views of Sportskeeda.

AEW, AEW, AEW. Some pro-wrestling fans are genuinely excited about the arrival of All Elite Wrestling. There is a reason for all that. The success of All In proved that the market was ready for something other than WWE. Essentially, there is a hunger amongst fans and even members of the WWE Universe are yearning for a reliable alternative.

On the flip side, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are probably not as thrilled. Sure, WWE was at its best when there was a legitimate competitor with WCW and the NWO storyline, pushing Vince to go out of his comfort zone. But the powers that be in the WWE rather not have the competition. To be fair, all good businessmen want to dominate, crush their competition and be the only 'game' in town.

The WWE Roster is one of the best assembled in the history of WWE. The women's division has had some of the best talents around and them main-eventing WrestleMania 35 proved that women wrestlers can hang with the men. But the problem with having a large roster that some WWE wrestlers fall by the wayside. It could be because of poor booking, creative decision making and just not being at the right place at the right time.

With AEW already scooping up Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, they sure will be looking for good WWE talent who can help fill the AEW Roster. It was also reported that several WWE Superstars are interested in signing with AEW. But for now, Here are 7 WWE Superstars who, most likely, may sign with AEW soon or in the near future.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura Not that Motivated

The King of Strong Style has been made into The Peasant of Mediocre Ville. He had a great WWE feud with AJ Styles but with no payoff. It didn't make sense that he won the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 but didn't win the WWE Championship. He even was jobbed out to Jinder Mahal before his feud with Styles.

A report last month stated that Shinsuke Nakamura is no longer creatively motivated and is just collecting a paycheck. Nakamura's WWE Contract was set to expire in 2019, so there is no word whether he has resigned or not. But with AEW having an NJPW connection, it's quite obvious they would have Nakamura in the fold. Perhaps, we'll find out sooner than later.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement