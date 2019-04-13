×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

7 WWE Superstars Who May Sign With AEW 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Feature
3   //    13 Apr 2019, 09:10 IST

Could the Legit Boss go to AEW?
Could the Legit Boss go to AEW?

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not reflect the views of Sportskeeda.

AEW, AEW, AEW. Some pro-wrestling fans are genuinely excited about the arrival of All Elite Wrestling. There is a reason for all that. The success of All In proved that the market was ready for something other than WWE. Essentially, there is a hunger amongst fans and even members of the WWE Universe are yearning for a reliable alternative.

On the flip side, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are probably not as thrilled. Sure, WWE was at its best when there was a legitimate competitor with WCW and the NWO storyline, pushing Vince to go out of his comfort zone. But the powers that be in the WWE rather not have the competition. To be fair, all good businessmen want to dominate, crush their competition and be the only 'game' in town.

The WWE Roster is one of the best assembled in the history of WWE. The women's division has had some of the best talents around and them main-eventing WrestleMania 35 proved that women wrestlers can hang with the men. But the problem with having a large roster that some WWE wrestlers fall by the wayside. It could be because of poor booking, creative decision making and just not being at the right place at the right time.

With AEW already scooping up Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, they sure will be looking for good WWE talent who can help fill the AEW Roster. It was also reported that several WWE Superstars are interested in signing with AEW. But for now, Here are 7 WWE Superstars who, most likely, may sign with AEW soon or in the near future.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura Not that Motivated
Nakamura Not that Motivated

The King of Strong Style has been made into The Peasant of Mediocre Ville. He had a great WWE feud with AJ Styles but with no payoff. It didn't make sense that he won the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 but didn't win the WWE Championship. He even was jobbed out to Jinder Mahal before his feud with Styles.

A report last month stated that Shinsuke Nakamura is no longer creatively motivated and is just collecting a paycheck. Nakamura's WWE Contract was set to expire in 2019, so there is no word whether he has resigned or not. But with AEW having an NJPW connection, it's quite obvious they would have Nakamura in the fold. Perhaps, we'll find out sooner than later.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Young Bucks The Revival Dean Ambrose Sasha Banks WWE Network AEW Roster Being The Elite
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
5 WWE Superstars Who Should Go To AEW
RELATED STORY
3 wrestlers WWE can't afford to lose to AEW
RELATED STORY
What if The Elite had invaded WWE?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Many WWE Superstars signing with AEW?
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose sign with AEW?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why The Usos should sign with AEW
RELATED STORY
4 wrestlers All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could sign in 2019
RELATED STORY
AEW must sign Dean Ambrose to challenge WWE
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could move to All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE should be worried about AEW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us