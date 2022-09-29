7 WWE women who could align with Damage CTRL for War Games

The WWE Universe was buzzing after the announcement that took place a couple of weeks ago, when WWE Head of Creative Triple H announced the return of “War Games” for the November premier event: Survivor Series!

Damage CTRL is likely to be a huge part of the women’s War Games match, but they’re going to need another superstar or two that could lend them a hand against the babyfaces who will step up to the plate and challenge them.

Many women could fill this void and form a temporary alliance with Damage CTRL. Today, we will look at seven WWE women who could align with Damage CTRL for War Games.

#7. The Queen of Harts could bring experience to War Games

Natalya is a veteran of the WWE women’s roster between both RAW and SmackDown. Her experience in the ring would make her a great choice for Damage CTRL to have on their team for War Games.

The Queen of Harts would be a tremendous asset to the team and could use a variety of weapons from her own moveset to set up for the Sharpshooter.

Being part of the first-ever War Games for the WWE main roster's women is a big deal, and having Natalya involved in this contest would be another achievement to add to her illustrious career.

#6. The Queen of the WWE makes her triumphant return

Zelina Vega has been out of action due to an undisclosed injury. The last time we saw “Queen” Zelina was during a brief storyline with Carmella, showing the two splitting up their tag team following their loss at WrestleMania 38.

She is the type of wrestler that will do anything and everything it takes to get her way, the type of criteria that fits right in with the methods behind the madness of Damage CTRL.

Zelina is due for a return at any time. Having her return to be part of War Games would be a welcome yet surprising addition to the group.

#5. Doudrop is someone to not take lightly

Doudrop may not be the ideal pick for Damage CTRL in terms of looks and personality, but she brings the power and ruthless wrestling ability that would be needed to round out the group.

The damage that Doudrop could do inside War Games would be catastrophic if she is allowed to show off her power, strength, and abilities within the confines of the steel cage.

The former NXT UK Women’s Championship can be the secret weapon that Damage CTRL would need to get the job done at Survivor Series.

#4. From a superhero (sort of) to a psychotic return

We saw the seeds planted for Nikki A.S.H.’s change on WWE Monday Night RAW (9/26/22) following her loss to the returning Candice LeRae. She was an emotional wreck and showed signs of her past aggressiveness during the match as well.

Seeing her return to her crazy, psychotic Nikki Cross gimmick would be the edge that Damage CTRL needs to add to that extra layer of unpredictability.

She may not blend in and mesh with the personality and style of the group, but she could be the livewire that Bayley could manipulate and use to cause some major damage on their behalf in War Games.

#3, #2, & #1. Injecting a toxic dose of beauty and dominance to War Games

A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe , Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown. https://t.co/HaQFBuSnXn

This group (arguably) carried NXT 2.0 into the present day. A combination of beauty and dominance were the two perfect elements that helped put Toxic Attraction on the map.

If you look at women wrestlers that would fit in with the style and flare of how Damage CTRL runs things, then Toxic Attraction would be the perfect team to align themselves with the faction.

On top of that, Toxic Attraction also has experience competing in War Games and know exactly what to expect in this type of matchup. War Games is all about brutality and forcing your opponent to either submit or surrender.

If you were to add in the experience that Toxic Attraction has to the combined entities of Damage CTRL? Then you have a recipe for victory.

