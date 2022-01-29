Ranking the chances of 7 WWE Women most favored to win the Royal Rumble this year

Heading into this year's Women's Royal Rumble, WWE has already confirmed more than half of the entrants for the contest.

As a result, there are multiple contenders that fans and experts have predicted to be the most likely winners. Interestingly, some of these names have not been officially announced for the Rumble yet.

Legends such as Lita and Michelle McCool, among other stars from the past, will be making their in-ring returns in the multi-person match. Meanwhile, current top names like Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are also set to enter the Rumble this year.

With that in mind, here's a ranking of seven WWE women — from least to most likely winners — who are favored to emerge victoriously from the 30-woman battle on January 29. (Potential spoilers ahead)

#7. Alexa Bliss' chances to enter and win the WWE Royal Rumble match seem slim

While Bliss has not returned to in-ring action, her 'therapy sessions' have been airing on WWE RAW in recent weeks.

The general speculation all over the internet is that she could enter the Women's Rumble and possibly win the whole thing. It would open doors for the former champion to renew her feud with Charlotte Flair on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

However, Bliss' therapy storyline has not yet featured a proper conclusion. Last week, the 30-year-old took to Twitter to hint that her current creative direction is more of a long-term game:

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out … Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out …

So it does seem like her in-ring return will transpire right after those therapy sessions come to an end. Even if she somehow makes a comeback on January 29, the unpredictable nature of her gimmick could result in a brief stay in the multi-woman contest.

Such was the case last year when many thought Bliss would be a Rumble favorite. However, she entered at No.27 and remained in the bout for approximately a minute.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das