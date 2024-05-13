8 current WWE Superstars who are mothers

WWE Superstars are expected to play numerous roles in front of a camera. Aside from being wrestlers, they also play specific characters and portray different personas. However, some female stars also take on the extra role of being another role outside the camera, mothers.

For this list, we will look at some of the eight current WWE Superstars who are mothers.

#8. Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on WWE RAW

There are several feel-good moments in the Stamford-based promotion throughout the years, and Becky Lynch took part in one of them.

On the May 11, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, The Man relinquished the brand's Women's Championship to Asuka and then announced that she would be a mother. On December 7 of that same year, she gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' daughter, Roux.

#7. Jade Cargill's daughter is the same name as a current WWE star

Jade Cargill is one of the newest signees in WWE, but her role in motherhood isn't new. Interestingly, the name of her first daughter is similar to a current star quite close to Cargill.

On April 18, 2017, Jade Cargill and her husband, former Major League Baseball player Brandon Phillips, gave birth to Bailey Quinn Philips. The WWE star recently featured her daughter and Bayley in a ring during a house show.

#6. Candice LeRae has a different character outside the ring

One superstar who is not that well-liked recently by her fellow stars is Candice LeRae, who recently ensured to gain victory however means necessary. However, she is much sweeter and kinder outside the ring.

On February 17, 2022, Candice and fellow superstar and real-life husband Johnny Gargano, welcomed Quill Gargano. The couple married in 2016 and announced their pregnancy in August 2021.

#5. Not many may know Asuka is a mother

While many superstars in this list are more open about their motherhood, the same can't be said about The Empress of Tomorrow. Compared to others, the former prefers to keep her personal life private.

It's unknown how many children Asuka has, and details regarding them are few. However, her status as a mother was previously talked about by her fellow superstars, like Becky Lynch who the latter praised for being a working mom.

#4. Alexa Bliss is one of the recent moms in WWE

Fans were left wondering where Alexa Bliss went after suddenly disappearing on last year's Royal Rumble, wherein she challenged Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship. Fortunately, her absence was due to positive reasons.

In May 2023, Alexa announced her pregnancy with her husband Ryan Cabrera, a musician whom she married in February 2020. On November 27, 2023, the couple welcomed a daughter named Hendrix Rogue Cabrera.

#3. Carmella had a tough pregnancy journey

One superstar who was open about her pregnancy journey was Carmella, but it was unfortunately not always a smooth sailing path.

In October 2022, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy that resulted in a miscarriage. In May 2023, she shared brighter news that she and Corey Graves, a WWE commentator, will welcome a son at the end of the year. In November, Dmitri Paul Polinsky was born.

#2. Valhalla will soon be a mother of two

Another WWE star that many fans might find surprising that she is a mother is Valhalla, due to her character and stage presence in the Stamford-based promotion.

Outside her makeup, costume, and horns, she is not only the real-life partner of Erik from The Viking Raiders, but also a mother to their child. On February 9, 2021, they welcomed their son Raymond Cash Rowe. In April of this year, she announced that she was expecting another child in November this year.

#1. Tamina Snuka plays her role as a mother in various forms

Many may know Tamina Snuka as a dominant and intimidating star in the company, but she is quite different backstage.

Tamina Snuka is a single mother of two daughters, Maleata and Milaneta, though she is also one of the superstars who opted to keep her personal life private by not posting much about them. Her strength and dedication as a mother were even recognized by The Rock, who surprised her with a fully furnished house.

