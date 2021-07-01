WWE's roster has been trimmed considerably over the last year, across all divisions. Wrestlers, producers and those working in various backroom departments have been let go.

While many have predicted WWE's decision to let go of several employees is because Vince McMahon is preparing to sell the company, the economic fallout due to COVID is a major reason.

WWE could also be freeing up its finances to bring back big-name stars to the company. This seems like the perfect time as fans are about to return to WWE arenas. A few stars have already stated their intention to return to WWE.

Here are 8 stars who want to return to WWE & their rumored opponents:

#8 D-Von Dudley wants to be in a WWE Royal Rumble match

D-Von Dudley on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer and producer D-Von Dudley is, technically, still a part of WWE, but his role is that of a producer rather than an in-ring performer. D-Von had a health scare a few months ago as he suffered a stroke. The WWE legend seems to have recovered from it and has returned to his role as a WWE producer.

D-Von Dudley, earlier this year, expressed his desire to return to the ring for one final match. He stated that he has never been in a Royal Rumble match and would like to be in it next year:

"What I'm saying is I would love to be in the Royal Rumble next year. If everything still goes right with me, I would love to have the opportunity to do that. But, I have to be straight. My body has to be good and ready to go. I'll be honest with you, I think I'll be fine. I'll declare myself in saying that I will try to get ready for the Royal Rumble and hopefully Mr. McMahon picks me to be in it."

D-Von Dudley hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2016, with his last televised match coming against The New Day.

