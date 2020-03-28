8 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Huge twist to be revealed next week, WrestleMania ladder match to be canceled immediately? (27th March, 2020)

A top Champion was pinned in what we thought was the match of the night.

There was a lot of confusion about many segments, so we break them down.

Rohit Nath Top 5 / Top 10

Some good segments took place

Welcome to this week's edition of 'Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown'. The latest episode was the penultimate one heading into WrestleMania, but this year feels all too different. It isn't just the empty crowds, but the way the circumstances have forced WWE into making some drastic changes for the WrestleMania 36 card.

The big news yesterday was that Roman Reigns was out of his match with Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and as we know, the episodes were pre-taped. This may have led to a bit of confusion for viewers watching, but we'll break down some of those aspects for you to understand.

Apart from that and the unnecessary replay of Triple H vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32, the show featured some solid matches and good segments and would otherwise be regarded as a decent episode of the show. Let's not drag it any further and jump right into it.

#8 Does a major twist await?

Otis and Dolph Ziggler had yet another tense moment backstage, with an agent/producer being forced to hold back Otis. In the verbal altercation, the two agreed to a match at WrestleMania 36, but what caught our eye was the segment where Ziggler was having a private word with Sonya DeVille - Mandy Rose's tag team partner.

They spoke about how "everything is falling into place" before Rose appeared and took Ziggler aside. She asked him if he thought it was necessary to rub it into Otis last week by showing him pictures of them together and Ziggler agreed that he went too far.

While Rose had no problem with the WrestleMania match, she didn't want to be fought over like she was some prize. We expect a major twist next week with DeVille, Ziggler, and perhaps even Robert Roode turning on Mandy Rose - aligning her with Heavy Machinery.

