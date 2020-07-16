8 WWE Superstars who had to be legitimately rushed to hospital after a match

What’s wrestling without a few big spots during a match that can make the crowd pop and sit at the edge of their seats to figure out what just went down and if everything is okay? WWE has relied on big wrestling spots to make their product even more interesting over the past few decades, and we have seen Superstars perform death-defying stunts to ensure that the fans go home fully entertained.

At times WWE sets up certain storylines, spots, and moves that worry the WWE Universe just to keep the suspense and drama going. However, things end up going wrong at other times and result in WWE Superstars picking up legitimate injuries or are left requiring immediate medical care.

EXCLUSIVE: After being brutalized by @FinnBalor, @JohnnyGargano is taken out of Full Sail University in an ambulance with @CandiceLeRae by his side. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ACKGemru0l — WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2019

Over the years, we have come across several instances where Superstars have been stretchered away from the ring or ringside area. At times, they’ve even been rushed to the hospital in real-life!

In this article, we will look at the eight times WWE Superstars actually needed to be transported to a medical facility for treatment soon after their match came to an end.

#8 Neville

Neville had to be taken to a medical facility following his match with Chris Jericho

Neville was one of WWE’s brightest stars who performed at an elite level but was unhappy with the bookings he was stuck in. Even though the Superstar got several title matches and Championship runs, he was unhappy at some of the bookings that led to his departure from the company.

Around 2016, Neville was doing well before a match in March turned things around for the Superstar.

Neville suffered a bizarre injury in WWE during a routine move

Neville was booked to compete in a match with Chris Jericho on WWE Monday Night RAW on March 14, 2016, but the match was cut short as the Man That Gravity Forgot seemed to have some discomfort in his ankle.

Jericho used his experience well and argued with the referee to such a degree that he was disqualified from the match, after which he called out AJ Styles for a confrontation.

On the other hand, Neville was checked by officials backstage and it was revealed that the WWE Superstar had suffered a fractured ankle, after which he was sent to the emergency room.

The Man That Gravity Forgot was forced out of competition and was unable to compete in a scheduled match for WrestleMania 32. The WWE Superstar remained out of action for four months before returning to the ring in July 2016.