8 WWE Superstars who were a part of SummerSlam in 2018 but won't be in 2019

SummerSlam 2018

WWE is an ever-changing place. 2019 has been quite an eventful year for the company. Vince McMahon also introduced the Wild Card Rule, which has almost ended the brand split.

The WWE Universe also saw the return of the 'Doctor of Thuganomics', John Cena. A dream match between Goldberg and The Undertaker also took place at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this past May, which may not have gone quite as well as could have been expected.

In WWE, some things change while some stay the same. 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar headed into SummerSlam as the Universal Champion last year, this year, the case is same. No one expected that Kofi Kingston would be heading into SummerSlam 2019 as the WWE Champion when he was at ringside during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam last year.

A lot of things have changed in the WWE. Numerous wrestlers who were a part of the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' last year, are nowhere to be seen this year.

In this article, let's take a look at eight wrestlers who were a part of SummerSlam last year, but won't be a part of SummerSlam this year.

#8 Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy hasn't heavily featured on WWE programming since the end of 2018. Hardy's last proper feud was with Randy Orton during the fall of 2018.

The Hardy Boyz returned to the ring on the road to WrestleMania and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but unfortunately, their run did not last long as Jeff got injured just after WrestleMania. Matt and Jeff gave up their titles to The Usos.

Last year, we saw a feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship on the road to SummerSlam, which led to the two facing off at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. If Hardy wasn't injured, he would probably be competing in a tag team match this year.

Hardy was recently in the news for charges of being drunk in public, where he looked in pretty bad shape. By the look of things, his return doesn't appear to be too soon and has been reported to be in November. Hopefully, we get to see the former WWE Champion have another decent run in WWE before he retires.

