×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

8 WWE Superstars who were a part of SummerSlam in 2018 but won't be in 2019

Navianah Anderson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.78K   //    05 Aug 2019, 04:59 IST

SummerSlam 2018
SummerSlam 2018

WWE is an ever-changing place. 2019 has been quite an eventful year for the company. Vince McMahon also introduced the Wild Card Rule, which has almost ended the brand split.

The WWE Universe also saw the return of the 'Doctor of Thuganomics', John Cena. A dream match between Goldberg and The Undertaker also took place at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this past May, which may not have gone quite as well as could have been expected.

In WWE, some things change while some stay the same. 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar headed into SummerSlam as the Universal Champion last year, this year, the case is same. No one expected that Kofi Kingston would be heading into SummerSlam 2019 as the WWE Champion when he was at ringside during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam last year.

A lot of things have changed in the WWE. Numerous wrestlers who were a part of the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' last year, are nowhere to be seen this year.

In this article, let's take a look at eight wrestlers who were a part of SummerSlam last year, but won't be a part of SummerSlam this year.

#8 Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy hasn't heavily featured on WWE programming since the end of 2018. Hardy's last proper feud was with Randy Orton during the fall of 2018.

The Hardy Boyz returned to the ring on the road to WrestleMania and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but unfortunately, their run did not last long as Jeff got injured just after WrestleMania. Matt and Jeff gave up their titles to The Usos.


Advertisement

Last year, we saw a feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship on the road to SummerSlam, which led to the two facing off at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. If Hardy wasn't injured, he would probably be competing in a tag team match this year.

Hardy was recently in the news for charges of being drunk in public, where he looked in pretty bad shape. By the look of things, his return doesn't appear to be too soon and has been reported to be in November. Hopefully, we get to see the former WWE Champion have another decent run in WWE before he retires. 

1 / 8 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 The Shield WWE The Bludgeon Brothers Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) Ronda Rousey WWE Intercontinental Championship WWE Raw Women’s Championship WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Advertisement
10 match WWE SummerSlam 2018 review
RELATED STORY
5 things which worked well for WWE during SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Opinion: SummerSlam 2018 is doomed to fail
RELATED STORY
SummerSlam 2018: Ranking every match by its probable quality
RELATED STORY
4 Matches that should happen at Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
Summerslam 2018 - Predictions for every match scheduled for The Summer Spectacle
RELATED STORY
11 Mistakes WWE must avoid at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
4 things that went wrong at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
What will the match order be at SummerSlam?
RELATED STORY
SmackDown vs Raw: Which brand had the better champions of the week
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us