9 things WWE subtly told us at WrestleMania Night 2: Vince McMahon takes a shot at Jon Moxley, Champion's wife makes a huge debut (April 5th, 2020)

CM Punk was shown on WWE TV for the first time in years.

The seeds have been planted for a big face turn while the main event could be redone.

Otis got the girl while John Cena took a trip down memory lane

Welcome to the second night's edition of things WWE subtly told us at WrestleMania 36. We'll be straightforward by saying that we preferred the first day to the second, but when looking back, it hasn't been the worst WrestleMania despite WWE taking their foot off the gas and the superstars performing inside an empty arena.

Either way, WrestleMania 36 is now in the books and the road going forward is going to be an interesting one. The prevailing circumstances forced WWE to change venues and try something entirely different - and to their credit, they largely succeeded at that.

This WrestleMania was far from perfect, but it was still better than the underwhelming editions of the previous years such as WrestleMania 32 and 27. Let's jump right into what WWE subtly told us!

#9 Vince McMahon takes a shot at Jon Moxley

Ended Mox whole career. God Bless WWE, Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt pic.twitter.com/LYdEpgwBqF — Bailey Wrestling (@CwSumner51) April 6, 2020

A puppet Vince McMahon made an appearance in the Firefly Fun House match, which was less of a match and more of a long segment. We'll get to that in a bit, but we couldn't help but notice the clear shot taken at Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose.

Moxley, on an episode of Talk is Jericho that was released after his AEW debut, heavily criticized his storyline and heel turn against Seth Rollins in late 2018. There was one particular segment where Moxley had to take a shot to his backside, something that he was vocally unhappy about. In his own words, Vince McMahon pitched the segment and said "This is such good s**t", which became a running joke among wrestling fans.

As it turns out, it isn't only AEW who can take shots at WWE. The puppet McMahon said "This is such good s**t", taking a clear shot at Jon Moxley.

There was even a special CM Punk appearance at the end, featuring the shot of him giving Vince McMahon a flying kiss after winning the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011.

