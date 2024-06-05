9-time champ to return from injury and attack Solo Sikoa & more - 5 angles for The Bloodline before Roman Reigns' return

The Bloodline has undergone major changes since Roman Reigns went on hiatus following his Undisputed WWE Title loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL earlier this year. Solo Sikoa has taken charge of the group and is wreaking havoc on the SmackDown roster after joining forces with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

WWE has hinted on multiple occasions that Sikoa is behind The Bloodline's heinous actions since April, and Roman Reigns has nothing to do with the decisions his cousin has been making.

A lot more could happen with The Bloodline before The Head of the Table makes his inevitable return. Hence, let's take a look at five potential angles the group could be involved in.

#5 Bobby Lashley returns to help Kevin Owens and The Street Profits

Kevin Owens took shots at The Bloodline again on the latest episode of SmackDown. Paul Heyman tried to convince him to back off for his own safety, but he refused to do so and ended up getting physical with the group.

The Street Profits came out to help Owens against Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa as they were scheduled to face Tonga and Loa in a tag team match. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins lost the match, but it seems like this is just the beginning of the rivalry between The Pride and The Bloodline.

Bobby Lashley may return from injury shortly to help Owens and Street Profits against Sikoa's group. Before The All Mighty was sidelined from in-ring action, he was supposed to face Tama Tonga in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Therefore, WWE may use that angle to book him in the feud.

#4 The Bloodline costs Jey Uso the Money in the Bank contract

Jey Uso parted ways with the heel faction last summer, but his family could not accept his decision and continued causing problems for him. After his win against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL, Jey is now aiming to win the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Solo Sikoa, however, may not want his brother to succeed, which is why he and his men may show up during the match in Canada next month to assault the latter.

This potential angle would plant the seeds for the potential reunion of The Usos in the future, which in turn could also lead to the highly anticipated Bloodline civil war at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

#3 Jacob Fatu debuts during The Bloodline's next premium live event match

The Bloodline did not have a match at King and Queen of the Ring, so the group is likely to get a spot on the Clash at the Castle or Money in the Bank 2024 match card.

As the group is currently at odds with Kevin Owens, The Prizefighter will probably be involved in the match as well. One possible match that fans could witness at the Clash at the Castle or Money in the Bank is The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens and The Street Profits.

WWE delayed the rumored debut of Jacob Fatu, who was seemingly supposed to show up in the company soon after WrestleMania. The Bloodline always requires backup during its matches, so Solo Sikoa may finally ask Fatu to help them get the upper hand over Owens and Street Profits.

Fatu's potential debut will also be a bigger surprise now than it would have been after WrestleMania, as the expected date for his arrival was leaked back in April 2024.

#2 Jimmy Uso returns, but is conflicted about his future with the Samoan group

Jimmy Uso suffered a loss against his twin brother, Jey Uso, at WrestleMania XL, which led to Solo Sikoa kicking him out of The Bloodline after ordering Tama Tonga to punish him.

Fans are expecting Jimmy to come for payback against Sikoa and his men, but he may not be sure about it. Jimmy was injured by Roman Reigns last year, but he still sided with him and betrayed Jey at SummerSlam. He may do the same with his younger brother and forgive him.

But the way things are going, the more likely possibility would see the nine-time tag team champion returning as a babyface to reunite with Jey.

#1 Paul Heyman is kicked out of The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has lost all of his authority since Roman Reigns went on hiatus. The Special Counsel to the former Undisputed WWE Champion was the one running things when his Tribal Chief used to be absent. However, things have changed since Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Solo Sikoa has been making all the decisions on behalf of the stable, and most of his choices are not even favored by Heyman. The WWE Hall of Famer has been struggling to keep Sikoa in control.

With Heyman questioning every decision of Sikoa and asking his rivals like Kevin Owens to avoid The Bloodline, the time when he is kicked out of the group may not be far away.

The faction could unleash an assault on Heyman in the build-up to SummerSlam and kick him out of the group, ultimately leading to Roman Reigns' return.

