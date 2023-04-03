A shocking return, celebrity interference - 7 surprises from Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 is in the books and what a wild show it was. Night 2 has a lot to live up to after last night's show blew most fan expectations out of the water. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended the night by putting an end to The Usos historic title reign and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair put on one of the best women's matches of all-time and Rey Mysterio finally got revenge on his son. There were countless incredible moments created in the ring, but there were also a few surprises sprinkled in throughout the first night of The Show of Shows.

Listed below are x surprises that occurred during Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39.

#7. The Miz did not host WWE WrestleMania alone

The Miz was originally excited to be the sole host of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, but that did not turn out to be the case. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg joined the former WWE Champion as host throughout the night to the delight of the crowd in Los Angeles. Not only did The Miz not get to host WrestleMania by himself, but he also wound up taking a loss to a commentator as well.

#6. Pat McAfee defeated The Miz with the help of 49ers Tight End George Kittle

Toward the end of the show last night, The Miz issued an Open Challenge and seemingly assumed that nobody would accept it. Pat McAfee showed up and accepted the challenge but The A-Lister quickly tried to back out of it.

He stumbled upon San Fransisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle in the front row and shoved the NFL star. Kittle proceeded to hop over the barricade and level The Miz with a Clothesline. McAfee turned back the clock to his NFL days and punted The Miz in the face to win the match.

#5. KSI took a Frog Splash from Logan Paul and issued a challenge to a WWE Superstar

Logan Paul came up short last night at WrestleMania 39 in his bout against Seth Rollins. The 28-year-old was accompanied to the ring by a man dressed as a Prime energy drink. Most fans believed that it was Logan's brother, Jake Paul, in the costume, but it was instead revealed to be popular YouTuber KSI.

During the match, Logan set Seth up on the announce table and climbed to the top rope. KSI was filming a video on his cellphone taunting The Visionary at the time and it quickly backfired. Rollins pulled KSI onto the table and Logan accidentally hit him with a Frog Splash off the top rope.

After the match, KSI was interviewed backstage and issued a challenge to Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see if that match ever comes to fruition.

#4. Dominik Mysterio had the best WrestleMania entrance of the night

WWE @WWE



@DomMysterio35 arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was reported before the show that Dominik would be arriving in a prison van, but the execution of the entrance was perfect. Dominik emerged from the van in a lucha mask to a chorus of boos from the WWE Universe at SoFi Stadium. Despite the loss to his father, Dominik left an impression on fans at WrestleMania and could become one of the biggest stars in the company in the years ahead.

#3. Bad Bunny interfered in a match at WrestleMania

Bad Bunny saves Rey Mysterio and helps him defeat his son Dominik #Wrestlemania

Bad Bunny is a wildly popular musician, but his love for professional wrestling keeps bringing him back to WWE. The 29-year-old inserted himself into the rivalry between The Judgment Day and The Latino World Order last night at WrestleMania.

Dominik grabbed a chain and was going to strike his father with it while the referee was distracted. Bad Bunny intervened and ripped it out of his hands. The music star will be hosting Backlash next month in Puerto Rico and many fans are hoping to see him face Dominik at the premium live event.

#2. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair stole the show

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE



Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair last night at WWE WrestleMania to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The match was an instant classic and stole the show in the eyes of many fans. However, it was unknown which match would be headlining Night 1 until the day of the show. The main event wound up being the highly anticipated match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Despite not being booked for the main event, Charlotte and Rhea Ripley delivered a match that people will be talking about for a long time. If the two were to meet for a third time at WWE WrestleMania down the line, they should be booked as the main event without any hesitation.

#1. The Usos historic title reign came to an end

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Thus ending The Uso's' over 600 day record Title run.



What. A. Moment.







KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN HAVE DEFEATED THE USOS TO BECOME UNDISPUTED TAG CHAMPIONS

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens accomplished something incredible last night in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. They put their differences aside and defeated The Usos to end the Samoan team's historic reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Jimmy and Jey were seemingly invincible heading into the match but there were no members of The Bloodline ringside to help them. The match ended after Sami hit Jey Uso with three Helluva Kicks to the face. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes can finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns tonight and in the process vanquish all the power The Bloodline once had.

