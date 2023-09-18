Absent WWE star to return after 5 months and challenge Seth Rollins at Fastlane? Analyzing the chances

Seth Rollins has been steaming hot lately, as he currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. He is expected to lock horns with Shinsuke Nakamura once again at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Fastlane.

However, Rollins could see a returning superstar challenge him for his gold at the October 7 spectacle after he is done with Nakamura. That star is none other than former world champion Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler recently posted on X about the return of The Rock and John Cena, saying that it is a beautiful time to be a wrestling fan. He might have implicitly revealed his WWE comeback after five months, as he believes that the business is currently at its peak.

The 43-year-old is currently a part of RAW, so his return could possibly happen against Seth Rollins, as the two share a long history. With Rollins already involved in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, Fastlane 2023 could be the perfect place for Dolph Ziggler to return and challenge The Visionary.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see The Showoff have one last run with a championship, and this seems to be the perfect opportunity. Moreover, superstars often become active on social media when they gear up for a potential return, and thus, Ziggler's post on X might be a subtle tease of that.

Analyzing the chances of Dolph Ziggler returning to challenge Seth Rollins

Dolph Ziggler is currently a veteran in the Stamford-based promotion, and WWE has been using him to elevate other superstars. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that he will be inserted into the World Heavyweight Championship picture against Seth Rollins at the moment.

The Showoff works as an enhancement talent on the roster and adapts to any role in order to uplift the company's rising stars. Moreover, with upcoming premium live events such as Survivor Series and Crown Jewel, WWE might have plans locked in for Seth Rollins.

Therefore, the possibility of Dolph Ziggler returning and challenging The Visionary for the title at Fastlane 2023 is very low. While this could be an interesting feud, WWE might not be looking toward this unexplored route at the moment.

One potential stage that the WWE veteran could make his shocking return on is Royal Rumble 2023 as a surprise entrant. However, if the promotion brings him back, it will likely only be to elevate other talents.

Therefore, an encounter with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship looks far-fetched at the moment.

