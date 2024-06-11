Adam Pearce to bring back Brock Lesnar to deal with former champion after recent incident? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar could return to WWE soon for a major feud with Bron Breakker. The second-generation superstar is wreaking havoc on RAW and is completely out of the control of General Manager Adam Pearce. Therefore, Pearce could bring The Beast Incarnate back to put The Big Bad Booty Nephew in his place.

After defeating Ilja Dragunov on the latest episode of RAW, Breakker tried to hit him with a Spear through the barricade, but Ricochet came out to make the save. However, The Future of Flight's decision was not very wise because it led to him being viciously attacked by Breakker in a backstage brawl.

Breakker seemingly ended Ricochet's WWE career on RAW, and if he is not stopped, he will hurt a lot more people. So, it may finally be time for the return of Brock Lesnar. A Breakker vs. Lesnar feud would make sense for many reasons as well.

One of the biggest reasons why Lesnar would want to go after Breakker is because the latter is being treated as The Beast Incarnate's potential replacement. WWE already had his former advocate Paul Heyman hype up Breakker when he arrived on the main roster.

Additionally, rumors also surfaced online earlier this year that the former NXT Champion replaced Lesnar in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match when the Stamford-based company scrapped plans for him to be a part of the match following his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Bron Breakker, without a doubt, is the next big thing in WWE. Adam Pearce bringing back Brock Lesnar would not only lead to a massive Breakker vs. Lesnar feud, but it would also plant the seeds for the former NXT Champion to retire The Beast Incarnate on a big stage in the future.

That big stage could be the SummerSlam 2026 Premium Live Event, which will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Brock Lesnar is billed from in the company.

Triple H confirmed that Brock Lesnar has not left WWE

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate was rumored to return at the start of this year, but the Stamford-based promotion seemingly dropped plans to bring him back after he was allegedly alluded to in the lawsuit Janel Grant brought against Vince McMahon.

During the WrestleMania XL press conference earlier this year, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked about the status of The Beast Incarnate. The Game revealed that Brock was at his home "being Brock," and that he is not gone from WWE.

The Stamford-based company avoided making any references to the former WWE Champion for a while, but that did not last long. Michael Cole even acknowledged Lesnar as a former King of the Ring winner on commentary on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago.

