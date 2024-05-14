Alexa Bliss must reunite with 15-time WWE champion after 1069 days as part of Uncle Howdy's faction

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television for quite some time. Her last match was against Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. However, her return to the promotion seems to be on the horizon. Little Miss Bliss is expected to be part of the Uncle Howdy storyline upon her comeback, as there have been various teases about it.

Therefore, Alexa Bliss must reunite with a 15-time champion as part of Wyatt 6 upon her return to WWE. The name in question is her former best friend, Nikki Cross. The 35-year-old star, who is currently on hiatus, is reported to be one of the members of the potential Uncle Howdy's faction.

With Bliss and Cross both away from WWE programming, they must reunite after 1069 days and return to the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event as part of the rumored faction, Wyatt 6.

Alexa Bliss could return to help Nikki Cross with her character transition

Nikki Cross was in the midst of a cryptic character transformation during her previous stint with WWE. She was seen in a state of trance, exuding a spooky aura with an outlandish gimmick, which failed to yield anything in the end.

Therefore, Alexa Bliss must reunite with the 35-year-old star to bring her back on WWE programming and help her transform her character. Bliss is no stranger to an outlandish gimmick, and she could help Cross unravel her inner demons.

Moreover, both superstars have a rich history in the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, Alexa Bliss must return with Nikki Cross as a member of Uncle Howdy's faction, as it will add a riveting layer to the potential storyline.

To accentuate the Uncle Howdy storyline

WWE has been dropping subtle teases every week on RAW and SmackDown to hype the Uncle Howdy storyline. Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan are currently rumored to be members of the potential faction of Howdy.

Therefore, Alexa Bliss must return alongside Cross to complete Wyatt 6 by becoming the sixth group member. She has a history with Bray Wyatt, as she was alongside The Eater of Worlds during her last run in WWE.

Alexa is the most significant piece of the puzzle, so her involvement in the Uncle Howdy storyline is paramount. As a result, she needs to reunite with Nikki Cross and return to WWE as part of Wyatt 6, as this will accentuate the Uncle Howdy storyline.

To add enormity to the upcoming Premium Live Event

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross last wrestled together in a tag team match on the June 21, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW. The former women's champion must reunite with Cross after 1069 days and return at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, King and Queen of the Ring.

Both superstars returning together as part of Uncle Howdy's faction at the upcoming spectacle will give rise to an unfathomable reaction. Not only will this grab the spotlight, but it could also steal the show in Saudi Arabia, with fans seemingly at their feet.

Furthermore, it has the potential to be one of the most spine-chilling returns fans have seen in recent times. Hence, Uncle Howdy's storyline must kickstart at King and Queen of the Ring, as fans will be on the edge of their seats to see the return of Alexa Bliss and the debut of Wyatt 6.

