A loaded episode of WWE RAW went down to business immediately as The Bloodline attacked one of their challengers backstage early in the show. This led to an impromptu tag team match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to kick off the show.

The O.C. faced off against Baron Corbin and The Alpha Academy and picked up a big win to stay relevant on RAW. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio made quick work of Akira Tozawa to take Judgment Day forward.

WWE also booked a couple of Triple Threat Matches between the top women of RAW to determine who will fight next week for a chance to face Bianca Belair. Overall, the show had some big moments that made it a must-watch.

Take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5. The Usos retained their tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens

Matt Riddle and Elias were scheduled to team up to take on The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline attacked Elias outside the arena as soon as the show got on the air.

The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa took to the ring to claim that the match was canceled due to the attack. However, Riddle came out and claimed he had found a new partner to team up with for the contest.

Kevin Owens came out to shock The Bloodline before the match got underway. He started the match and beat Jey Uso to gain an early advantage. The Usos fired back and isolated Riddle in their corner before The Original Bro broke free and tagged Owens back into the match.

All four men looked good and exchanged some top moves as fans were treated to many double-team moves. In the end, The Usos hit Riddle with a 1D for the win.

After the match, Owens chased The Bloodline away with a steel chair. Back in the ring, Solo Sikoa took down Riddle with a Superkick before hitting him with the late Umaga’s signature Samoan Spike. He wrapped Riddle’s head in a steel chair and knocked him out with the hip attack before paramedics were called in.

The opening segment and match did well to get RAW going. WWE protected KO in the finish while keeping the alliance between Riddle and Elias away from The Usos for some time.

It will take The Original Bro some time to recover, but he could return with The Drifter to take on The Usos at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#4. Becky Lynch teased some future rivalries before Bayley picked up a big win on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley vented her frustration after losing on WWE RAW.

Bayley came out for a Triple Threat Match against Asuka and Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE RAW. She confronted Becky Lynch before the latter also stared down Ripley before walking out of the arena.

As the match got underway, Asuka took control early. Ripley fired back and overpowered her two opponents with some big moves. The two fought for a bit while Bayley regrouped outside the ring.

The Role Model and Asuka worked together, hoping to take out The Eradicator. However, Ripley kept coming back for more and continued to punish her two opponents. All three women hit some excellent moves in the match as WWE gave them enough time to perform.

While Ripley was on top of the match, Asuka missed a dropkick, allowing Bayley to connect with Rose Plant for the win. After the match, Rhea attacked Asuka and stomped on her before walking out.

Bayley has had a few matches against Bianca Belair. However, she is still among the top heels on the brand and deserves some more big matches. It was great to see Bayley struggling to roll up Ripley for the win during the contest. RAW has done well to build her as the most dominant superstar on the brand.

#3. Bobby Lashley lost his cool on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins successfully got under The All Mighty's skin on WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins came to the ring in another flashy suit on WWE RAW. The Visionary was prepared to trash-talk Bobby Lashley before the big man walked out to face him.

Rollins taunted Lashley and asked him if he feared Brock Lesnar. The All Mighty laughed it off, knowing that the former United States Champion was trying to get under his skin.

The Visionary did not hold back his taunts, prompting Lashley to attack him. A brawl broke out between the two superstars, and officials struggled to separate the two men. Lashley aimed to take down Rollins with a Spear but accidentally hit a producer instead.

WWE will look for ways to continue protecting Lashley before the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. He could face Brock Lesnar at one of the two shows again. Keeping that in mind, it was an excellent move to have Lashley lose his cool on the show.

His actions will probably lead to him getting suspended or moving to the SmackDown brand. It will help the company protect him and other superstars for some time.

#2. The creative team continued to build the United States Championship scene

Austin Theory became the prime target on WWE RAW.

Backstage on WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali convinced Austin Theory to give him a shot at the United States Championship.

Theory stomped down Ali and asserted his dominance early in the contest. His arrogance cost him as Ali mounted a comeback and hit some good strikes to take the champion off his feet.

Ali and Theory worked well together and complimented each other’s style. Theory gained the upper hand again and pushed Ali around for some time. Ali hit a tornado DDT for a near fall and struggled to put Theory away.

In the end, Dolph Ziggler showed up out of nowhere and hit Theory with a Superkick to cause a disqualification. Ali got in Ziggler’s face for costing him the opportunity, allowing Theory to come back and take out both men with some big moves.

WWE has teased a big win for Ali for years, but he has won no titles in the company. The finish to the match will likely keep Ali in the chase for the title. RAW has made the United States Championship the top title on the show.

Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Mustafa Ali, Bobby Lashley, and now Dolph Ziggler are all in the United States Championship picture. It will lead to some good storylines and matches in the coming future.

#1. Alexa Bliss continued to tease a turn on WWE RAW

The second Triple Threat Match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair’s title was held between Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross. Cross left the ring early to allow Bliss and Lynch to fight each other for some time.

She tried to get back in the ring, but The Man took her down with a dropkick. Cross lost her cool, attacked both women, and kept the upper hand for some time. Big Time Becks mounted a comeback and controlled the match to get a few near falls.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai interfered to prevent Becky Lynch from picking up the win. The distraction allowed Bliss to hit Twisted Bliss for the win.

It was an entertaining match that showcased all three women’s potential. Bliss will now face Bayley next week to determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship next.

The Goddess has been teasing a turn on the show for some time. Besides hitting Sister Abigail, Lilly was also seen backstage with Bliss this week. She could return to her darker side and align with Bray Wyatt in the coming weeks.

