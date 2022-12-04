"All you wrestlers are a**holes!" - When WWE stars got into real-life brawl after Triple H ignored a fan

In 2005, WWE went on a tour in the United Kingdom. During the trip, several superstars got into a real-life brawl in a hotel lobby with a few kickboxers and their fans after Triple H allegedly ignored a fan who wanted his autograph.

In his book, Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, Chris Jericho detailed the incident.

"He [the fan] was being obnoxious, so H [Triple H] ignored him and got on the lift to his room. The punter started yelling, 'All you wrestlers are a**holes! You're all a bunch of pu**ies!” One of our referees, Jack Doan, told him to calm down and the guy popped him in the face and tackled him to the ground. I dropped my bags and ran to Jack's rescue (...) Baldboy's friends rushed over to help him, our guys ran over to stop them, the kickboxers and their hooligan sycophants joined the fray, and suddenly the lobby was a Charles-town Chiefs– Syracuse Bulldogs bench-clearing brawl," he wrote.

According to Jericho's story, a 400-pound Viscera sat on one of the hooligan fans giggling while Chris Benoit had another guy in the Crossface. Meanwhile, Jericho walked around tearing the shirts off "random wankers" and collecting them as trophies. Finally, the police arrived at the scene to break up the fight.

"Finally the cops came and the boxers and their toadies scattered like the Socs after the Greasers defeated them in the parking lot rumble. The cops were WWE fans, and after asking a few questions, they kicked the remaining dregs out of the hotel, got a few autographs for their 'kids,' and left us alone. WWE Superstars 1, Kickboxers nil," he added.

Later that same year, Jericho left the Stamford-based company after his contract expired. Although he returned two years later, the 52-year-old departed again in 2010. Nearly a year later, The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla returned again to spend another seven years before leaving for the third time in 2018.

Chris Jericho reportedly had heat with Triple H during his early days in WWE

In 1999, Chris Jericho signed with the Stamford-based company after spending a few years in WCW. Although the former Undisputed WWE World Champion shared the ring many times with Triple H over the next few years, they seemingly disliked each other.

After having heat for several years, Jericho and Triple H buried the hatchet and became friends. In an interview with the Rich Eisen Show, the current AEW star disclosed that he and The Game now wonder why they weren't fond of each other.

“When you like fast forward five to six years. You get to be you know older and wiser and think back like why did we have so many problems? Why did we not like each other? And now we are friends and I think there is lot of professional rivalry when you are young and full of vim and vigor as they say. It happens in rock and roll bands all the time. I think that there is always a little bit of that animosity that drives you to become better and if you have like Jericho and Triple H," he said. (H/T: EssentiallySports)

