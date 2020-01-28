Best and worst of RAW after the Royal Rumble- WWE Superstar turns heel, Big mistake by current Champion

Drew McIntyre makes a statement on RAW

The Royal Rumble was a success across many departments and in case you were wondering if WWE was able to carry the momentum to RAW, you're partly right. The show was a superb affair in some respects and in some others, it was not nearly as good.

I loved the beginning and the end and certain parts in the middle for sure. I am still yet to feel the excitement that accompanies WrestleMania season yet but I'm guessing I will start to feel it as we inch closer to the show.

Be sure to leave a comment and share your thoughts about the show in the comments section below, ladies, and gentlemen. I would love to hear your take and get your opinion with regard to how you felt the show was!

In any case, here is the best and worst of WWE RAW, the fallout edition following the Royal Rumble!

#1 Best: Randy Orton's heel turn

There are a variety of reasons regarding why Randy Orton is a heel again and I shall detail them all in a subsequent article. But I honestly loved Edge's promo to close out the show and the fact that Randy Orton teased a reunion of the old tag team before he showed his true colors and took his frustrations out on Edge's neck.

Personally, I love Randy Orton in this avatar because he is a natural heel just like Seth Rollins is. Something about him just screams that he's not the good guy even when he is playing one, and I was glad to see him tap into the darker side of his persona to close out this week's edition of WWE RAW, as the crowd gaped in shock.

The Viper has struck and the world would never be the same again.

