Best and worst of SmackDown Live- Kevin Owens snaps, Champion booked poorly

SmackDown Live was a much better show than last week

It's a worrying trend but it's a pattern that I've noticed recently. When WWE books a good RAW, SmackDown Live suffers, and when SmackDown Live is a good show, RAW is quite poor in comparison, very often.

This week, SmackDown Live was the clear winner because the show was entertaining, fast-paced and really a lot of fun, overall. There were quite a few things about the show that I enjoyed personally and I would have to say that it was a struggle coming up with 'worsts' to write this list.

But that said, this was far from a perfect show and I'll jot down both sides of the coin in this article. As always, I invite your thoughts, views, and comments in the section below this one.

Let's get some interesting conversations going before we head to Extreme Rules this weekend.

#1 Best: The Kevin Owens character arc

I love the fact that after deciding that Kevin Owens will be a babyface, going forward, WWE is going all out to ensure that he becomes the next big thing. It shows the kind of faith that Vince McMahon has in Owens, considering that the man does not really feel the stereotype of what a top 'Vince McMahon guy' should traditionally look like.

Kevin Owens started out in the parking lot, brawling with Dolph Ziggler. He would go on to cut a very CM Punk like promo on Shane McMahon, blaming him for hogging up all the screen time when talented performers don't get any screen time at all, something we've been lamenting about in this list.

And then he would return at the end of the night to hit a Stone Cold Stunner to the delight of the crowd. What a great moment!

