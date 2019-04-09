Best and worst of WWE RAW after WrestleMania: Undertaker appears, Zayn returns

Analyzing the good and the bad that followed WrestleMania 35

So, while one can always be disappointed by the way a certain episode of RAW after WrestleMania turned out, I daresay that none of the episodes are bad, truth be told. I mean WWE does go the extra mile to ensure that the RAW that follows WrestleMania is a pretty big deal.

And to be honest, I did not feel like WWE RAW was a 3-hour show this week at all, maybe because WrestleMania had already trained me to be prepared for a long program. But overall, I had very few complaints with how things played out on RAW, honestly.

Feel free to let me know if you liked or disliked this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Here is my personal assessment of the show that was.

#1 Best: Lacey Evans finally has a program

No. Someone who feels too inadequate to call her self a woman did though. 👒#LikeALady #NastyThing https://t.co/3R1K0BBAyg — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 9, 2019

The only bad thing about this feud is the fact that WWE will be doing 'lady' and 'man' puns for the rest of the year, based on their respective gimmicks. But I'm actually quite thrilled that Lacey Evans did something on RAW. Thus far, we've only seen her make her way up the ramp and return again. This week, she punched Becky Lynch.

There is literally no better spot in the company to be in right now, than in a feud with Becky Lynch. The Man is the hottest commodity in the company at the moment, and Lacey Evans can use this opportunity to launch her career to the moon. I wonder how this situation will play out over the weeks that follow.

We've all seen Evans work in NXT and we know that she can go. Let's hope Becky and Evans tear the house down in weeks that follow.

