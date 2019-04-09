×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE RAW after WrestleMania: Undertaker appears, Zayn returns

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
11.24K   //    09 Apr 2019, 12:23 IST

Analyzing the good and the bad that followed WrestleMania 35
Analyzing the good and the bad that followed WrestleMania 35

So, while one can always be disappointed by the way a certain episode of RAW after WrestleMania turned out, I daresay that none of the episodes are bad, truth be told. I mean WWE does go the extra mile to ensure that the RAW that follows WrestleMania is a pretty big deal.

And to be honest, I did not feel like WWE RAW was a 3-hour show this week at all, maybe because WrestleMania had already trained me to be prepared for a long program. But overall, I had very few complaints with how things played out on RAW, honestly.

Feel free to let me know if you liked or disliked this week's episode of WWE RAW. I would be thrilled to hear your thoughts and opinions.

Here is my personal assessment of the show that was.

#1 Best: Lacey Evans finally has a program

The only bad thing about this feud is the fact that WWE will be doing 'lady' and 'man' puns for the rest of the year, based on their respective gimmicks. But I'm actually quite thrilled that Lacey Evans did something on RAW. Thus far, we've only seen her make her way up the ramp and return again. This week, she punched Becky Lynch.

There is literally no better spot in the company to be in right now, than in a feud with Becky Lynch. The Man is the hottest commodity in the company at the moment, and Lacey Evans can use this opportunity to launch her career to the moon. I wonder how this situation will play out over the weeks that follow.

We've all seen Evans work in NXT and we know that she can go. Let's hope Becky and Evans tear the house down in weeks that follow.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw New Day The Undertaker Dean Ambrose WWE Best and Worst WWE Championship WWE Universal Championship
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE RAW: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on the night after WrestleMania 35 (April 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results April 8th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
10 Shocking Twists WWE Could Be Planning To Take WrestleMania 35 By Storm
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Things WWE did right on the night after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kofi Kingston should have won the WWE Universal Title on Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw Review for April 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Fantasy Booking: Predicting How Triple H Would Book WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
11 Greatest WrestleMania entrances of all time
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars Who Could Turn Heel At WrestleMania 35 And 2 That Could Turn Face
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE spoils the outcome of Championship Unification match on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us