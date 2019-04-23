×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE RAW- Bray Wyatt returns, Hilarious botches

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.05K   //    23 Apr 2019, 12:17 IST

RAW had its moments but also had some weak ones
RAW had its moments but also had some weak ones

I personally did not care for the episode of RAW that aired this week. Sure, it was newsworthy and it has a lot of consequences on future episodes, but I just thought that the pacing was off entirely. Except for the two triple threat matches and the main event, nothing really had any stakes. But I will try and be impartial as I recap the events from this week's show.

As always, I invite you to leave a comment. What do you think of the RAW roster following the Superstar Shake-Up? Do you think that RAW has emerged as the superior brand following the split, in your opinion?

So, let's glance across the three hours that were and recap what I liked and disliked. RAW could be a great show in due time, but isn't one yet.

I'm a lot more excited about NXT this week.

#1 Best: Robert Roode

While there is no outright indication of the fact that Robert Roode is the heel that Bobby Roode wasn't allowed to be, I have a feeling such is the case. After all, everyone loves Chad Gable and Roode did say that Gable was dead weight during his promo.

He also took on Ricochet and was clearly the heel in that match. I have a feeling that we will see a lot more heelish indications in the weeks that follow. Bobby Roode may have been everyone's loving, smiling babyface, but Robert Roode is certainly not one, I think.

Moreover, he has a moustache and you cannot expect anyone with a moustache to be a babyface, right? I mean Joey Ryan told me something to that effect when I interviewed him only a few days ago.

Bobby Roode needed this change in character!

Advertisement

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family The IIconics AJ Styles Bray Wyatt WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns with an unexpected demented new gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE television
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Superstar Shakeup edition (15th April 2019): 5 things WWE did right
RELATED STORY
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt has been missing for so long 
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (15 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Raw Superstars destined for a push after the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 5 - Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, The Rock, Braun Strowman, voodoo, reality, fiction and "pain"
RELATED STORY
4 WWE superstars who benefited from the Superstar Shake Up and 3 who did not
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us