Best and worst of WWE RAW- Bray Wyatt returns, Hilarious botches

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 5.05K // 23 Apr 2019, 12:17 IST

RAW had its moments but also had some weak ones

I personally did not care for the episode of RAW that aired this week. Sure, it was newsworthy and it has a lot of consequences on future episodes, but I just thought that the pacing was off entirely. Except for the two triple threat matches and the main event, nothing really had any stakes. But I will try and be impartial as I recap the events from this week's show.

As always, I invite you to leave a comment. What do you think of the RAW roster following the Superstar Shake-Up? Do you think that RAW has emerged as the superior brand following the split, in your opinion?

So, let's glance across the three hours that were and recap what I liked and disliked. RAW could be a great show in due time, but isn't one yet.

I'm a lot more excited about NXT this week.

#1 Best: Robert Roode

While there is no outright indication of the fact that Robert Roode is the heel that Bobby Roode wasn't allowed to be, I have a feeling such is the case. After all, everyone loves Chad Gable and Roode did say that Gable was dead weight during his promo.

He also took on Ricochet and was clearly the heel in that match. I have a feeling that we will see a lot more heelish indications in the weeks that follow. Bobby Roode may have been everyone's loving, smiling babyface, but Robert Roode is certainly not one, I think.

Moreover, he has a moustache and you cannot expect anyone with a moustache to be a babyface, right? I mean Joey Ryan told me something to that effect when I interviewed him only a few days ago.

Bobby Roode needed this change in character!

