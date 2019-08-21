Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- 2 Massive upsets, Champion gets a new partner

This was a very interesting episode of WWE SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live was a good show, but then the Blue Brand often is. I thought enough significant developments happened during the show for it to qualify as a must-watch program.

But then again, it wasn't without its share of faults, and in this article, I will list the good as well as the bad in equal measure. Be sure to let me know your thoughts, views, and comments in the section below, dear reader.

Of course, the show would center around the Roman Reigns storyline and the King of the Ring tournament. So, it was a noteworthy affair from the word go, and therefore, there were stakes through the show.

But then, I wouldn't want to give away everything at the start, and hence would like to implore you to read on as follows...

#1 Best: Charlotte vs. Bayley is the next feud

"At the end of day, I am the CHAMPION which means I am better than YOU, and it eats you up inside!" - #SDLive #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE to @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/r897rXsL0q — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2019

Alexa Bliss brought out Charlotte Flair as her special guest during 'A Moment of Bliss', and it is clear that the next program for the SmackDown Women's Championship will be contested between Bayley and her. Not only is this a program that Charlotte Flair needs to get back into the title hunt once more, but it is also one Bayley needs as well.

And the reason for the same is that she can compete with the likes of Ember Moon for all eternity and produce some great matches, but the SmackDown Women's Championship picture will always feel like the secondary title unless Bayley faces a star. There's nobody bigger in the division than Charlotte Flair and anything that she's part of gets people watching at once.

Bayley and Charlotte could have a great clash at Clash of Champions and embark on a feud that stretches for many months, I believe. What do you guys think about this feud?

