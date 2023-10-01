Best and worst of NXT No Mercy 2023: Dominik Mysterio's WWE future in jeopardy?; Becky Lynch ends major streak and more 

NXT No Mercy 2023 lived up to its name and the hype surrounding it. Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton were in the main event in an Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women's Championship. A new NXT and North American Champions were crowned.

Let's take a look at a few of the best & worst matches and incidents from the Premium Live Event:

#5. Best: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin were prepared for a fight

Expand Tweet

The two WWE Superstars kicked off the Premium Live Event with a fight. Corbin made his entrance on a motorcycle, and his look was inspired by Ghost Rider. On NXT this week, Bron Breakker speared Baron Corbin through a wall after being slammed into the roof of a car.

Towards the end of the match, they took their fight through the crowd, and security tried to bring some order to the chaos. The former United States Champion flung Breakker through the announcer's table, but the latter sat up and hit Corbin with a Spear outside the ring. However, Mr. Stone came out and tried to get involved. Breakker tossed him out of the ring onto some security guards, but Corbin capitalized by hitting Breakker with the End of Days for the win. The match kept everyone on the edge of their seats and was an apt way to kickstart No Mercy 2023.

Corbin and Breakker were out for vengeance. Hopefully, this was not the last time they squared off against each other. This match added fuel to their rivalry, which could be used on the main roster in the future.

#4. Worst: Noam Dar retains the NXT Heritage Cup

Expand Tweet

In 2021, Noam Dar won the Heritage Cup and never ceased to brag about it to whoever crossed his path. Butch challenged Dar for the Heritage Cup in a British Rounds Rules Match. The SmackDown star was fed up with Dar's ways and even reunited with Tyler Bate to take him down a notch.

The match was disrupted by Mensah in the final round, but Bate ensured he would not get the upper hand. Gallus also got involved in the brawl that spewed ringside. Joe Coeffy hit Butch with a Clothesline, enabling Noam Dar to take advantage for the win. The duration of the match seemed to have lost fans' engagement.

#3. Best: Ilja Dragunov became the new NXT Champion

Expand Tweet

The Mad Dragon defeated Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. He impressed WWE during his association with NXT UK. His feud with Carmelo was persistent since July this year as he was determined to have championship gold around his waist.

The two WWE stars did not back down from a battle. Hayes fought back in vain to retain his championship. This is Dragunov's first singles title win after nearly two years. The match witnessed vicious hits and punches and even led them to the point of total exhaustion, but Hayes and Dragunov were in no mood to give up.

Ilja Dragunov's win is the tip of the iceberg in his career. There are innumerable challengers and opponents waiting for him on the brand. Carmelo Hayes met his ally Trick Williams at the end of the event to congratulate him on his win but seemed to be eyeing the North American Championship. In light of recent events, he might just turn his heel on his friend for the title he 'made relevant.'

#2. Worst: Dominik Mysterio's title loss after 70+ days

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day member faced Trick Williams at No Mercy. Initially, Dominik Mysterio was set to defend his title against Mustafa Ali, who unfortunately got released from the promotion last week. A Number One Contender Match was held on NXT this week, with Williams emerging as the winner.

Trick Williams has been considered as Carmelo Hayes' right-hand man. This is a major win for his career, setting him ready as a singles competitor and expanding his horizons. For Dominik Mysterio, the implications of his actions after RAW this week went against him, and fans are making assumptions that it was the cause of him losing the North American Championship.

All members of his group held gold, enabling them to become one of the most dominant factions in WWE. This could prove to be a thorn in their side.

#1. Best: Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton's iconic bout

Expand Tweet

The Man and Buff Barbie's feud kicked off when the latter accidentally cited the former as being an NXT Women's Champion. The things then escalated, and The Man came around to NXT to teach Stratton a lesson. In September, the two collided in a championship match, which Becky Lynch won, making her a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

At No Mercy, the two women broke a dry WWE streak after nearly two years of women being in the main event of a Premium Live Event. The last time such an incident happened was between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

Lynch and Stratton did not hold anything back and used whatever they could get their hands on, including a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, tables, brass knuckles, and fire extinguisher, to name a few. It seemed like this was just the beginning of what was to come in their rivalry and not the conclusion. Both superstars are born and bred on NXT, and Lynch's achievements within the past decade have been a clear indication of the same.

Which match from NXT No Mercy 2023 was your favorite? Sound off in the comments section below!