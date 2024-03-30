Best and worst of SmackDown (March 29, 2024): Jade Cargill cements her spot; The Final Boss has a boss? & more

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton teaming up against Pretty Deadly but lost due to an interference by Logan Paul.

New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) then qualified to compete in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title next week.

Let's dive in and take a look at the best and worst from SmackDown a week before WrestleMania 40:

Worst: The Judgment Day tease breakup

Last week, Dominik Mysterio interfered in his father's match against Santos Escobar. This came nearly a year after the father-son duo left things off post-WrestleMania 39. They were competing on separate brands but tension would rise whenever they crossed paths.

It seems Dom Dom had been going into business for himself and dealing propositions with LWO. Backstage on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh were seen discussing the matter at hand with concern about Dominik Mysterio. The young star calmed them down before grabbing his chest, stating the need to visit a medical official. Damian Priest added that 'WrestleMania would belong to The Judgment Day.'

It makes sense for Santos Escobar to reach out to someone who knows Rey Mysterio's strengths and weaknesses. Dominik Mysterio's departure from The Judgment Day is bound to influence Ripley, followed by the tag team champions going their own way. The two-year-old faction have had a good run and teased breaking up multiple times in 2023 but they pulled through each time.

Best: Paul Heyman makes a bold confession on SmackDown

The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes is pretty much etched in everyone's mind ahead of WrestleMania 40. Some fans were doubtful on whether he acted alone or it was the outcome of a discussion with Roman Reigns.

On the latest edition of the blue brand, Paul Heyman discussed the incident, citing that it was ordered by The Tribal Chief. With The Rock calling himself The Final Boss and aligning with The Bloodline's intent, it is unfamiliar territory, considering how he usually tends to do things his own way without any influence.

Despite this, Roman Reigns still needs to be wary of The Great One. Although it could be a ploy with the 51-year-old doing as told, leading to a potential ambush at The Show of Shows, especially when the stakes are high for Roman Reigns. Additionally, Jimmy Uso stated that Solo Sikoa would face Jey Uso next week, before their clash at WrestleMania 40.

Worst: LA Knight's predictable attack on AJ Styles

AJ Styles and LA Knight's feud picked up pace recently. From a sneak attack to Knight getting arrested, their rivalry sparked hype but some of that was lost along the way.

As requested by Styles for his safety, Nick Aldis banned LA Knight from SmackDown this week. The Phenomenal One talked about the incident that transpired the previous week and seemed paranoid. He questioned the cameraman's identity before a man wearing a black hoodie jumped the barricade but was escorted out by security. Styles was not fully convinced about Knight's absence on the show and he was right.

LA Knight camouflaged himself as a member of the crew seated ringside before revealing his identity and attacking Styles. The segment was predictable for everyone who knows the 41-year-old's disdain for the former Universal Champion was aware he would not let go of it lightly.

Best: Jade Cargill stuns in official SmackDown debut

After much wait, Jade Cargill finally made her debut as an official member of the WWE SmackDown roster. The 31-year-old left the wrestling world in awe with her impeccable entrance.

Cargill acknowledged the WWE women's division before citing her spot at the top. She even gave a sneak peek into what fans can expect from her in-ring capabilities. Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai in the main event which led to an ambush attack by Damage CTRL. Naomi attempted to help but suffered the same fate, enabling Jade Cargill to walk out and annihilate the three members.

Although it seemed a fumble occurred when Jade Cargill hit Kairi Sane with her signature move, a pumphandle face plant called Jaded, the WWE star later claimed it was only a slick move she did on purpose to make a statement.

