Best and worst of SmackDown (November 11, 2023): Rey Mysterio betrayed; nearly three-year old tag team reunites and more

The SmackDown after Crown Jewel answered many questions on the future of many stars. This also included LA Knight, who discussed his future plans, and that he was not done with The Bloodline yet.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: Santos Escobar's heel turn - Bad for Rey Mysterio but good for him

Santos Escobar's heel turn was a long time coming. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio addressed losing his US title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel before Carlito walked out, stressing how Escobar was pivotal to how events unfolded.

Carlito and Santos Escobar nearly came to blows, with the LWO being divided. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits attacked them following the match, with Carlito being left alone in the ring. Escobar looked on, but refused to offer any help, before Rey Mysterio came to his aid. The 39-year old proceeded to attack the Hall of Famer viciously, citing that despite being his hero, this was something he had to do.

The unfolding of events paves the way for a massive feud between the two, and will also enable Santos Escobar with a massive foothold for a main roster run.

Worst: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller taunting Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens took over Corey Graves' duty as special guest commentator on the blue brand tonight. He took the role seriously, even donning a tie he borrowed from Nick Aldis to showcase the seriousness of his work.

The SmackDown General Manager agreed to let KO take over the post, with the stipulation that if he laid hands on anyone, he would be suspended. Owens has been involved in a heated exchange with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller over the past few weeks, which also resulted in the infamous double punch backstage which Owens is very proud of.

The footage was replayed numerous times during the show which resulted in the menacing duo taunting Kevin Owens and pouring water on his head. He kept quiet until it reached the peak of his patience, and he took revenge on the duo. All these antics leaves the question on the nature of his suspension, and what punishment he would receive.

While the segment was entertaining, it also seemed quite bland as to what his future pertained on the blue brand. Owens' association with Sami Zayn, and their rivalry with The Bloodline seemed to have some direction. It remains to be seen what his status will be, at least until Survivor Series.

Best: Asuka reuniting with Kairi Sane on SmackDown

Kairi Sane's return at Crown Jewel left Bayley displeased. The former women's champion explained her plans for IYO SKY to retain her title despite Sane's help, and tension was prominent between the two Damage CTRL members.

This week on SmackDown, Bayley was doubtful about Kairi Sane's impact on her friendship with IYO. They ended up teaming up against Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka in the main event. Asuka and Kairi have worked together before, as the fiercely intimidating Kabuki Warriors nearly three years ago.

Asuka turned on her own team in the main event and sided with IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Bayley, much to their surprise. All of them hugged as they celebrated their union, teasing at a possible mega WarGames match at Survivor Series.

