Best and worst of SmackDown (November 24, 2023): WWE star replaced in Survivor Series match; former Universal Champion returns and more

The SmackDown before the Survivor Series upheld its intensity with a last-minute change in the match card to brew tensions.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Worst: Carlito's confrontation with Santos Escobar on SmackDown

Carlito's return to WWE has not been living up to the hype that it did earlier this year. He signed with the company in July but only made his official television return a couple of months later. Additionally, his booking has been considered abysmal by many.

Recently, on SmackDown, the 44-year-old confronted Santos Escobar to question his actions against Rey Mysterio the previous week. Escobar stated that he had no right to interfere in LWO's business, adding that Carlito was responsible for its end. Carlito vowed vengeance for Rey Mysterio before the two were involved in a brawl that escalated backstage.

Dragon Lee attacked Santos Escobar and went on to replace Carlito, who was seemingly injured. Carlito's lack of connection with the WWE Universe and in-ring work has not been well received by the wrestling world, and it could take time for them to warm up.

Best: The Street Profits gaining more credit for the feud with The Judgment Day

The Street Profits won the #1 contenders match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They went up against The Judgment Day on SmackDown in an impressive bout.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford held all tag titles across all brands within a short span in the company. Under Bobby Lashley's guidance, they turned heel and have been on a wrecking streak. The Street Profits were engaged in a battle with the LWO before Rey Mysterio's title defense at Crown Jewel.

It seems their teaming up with The All Mighty has failed to garner them as much traction as they thought. However, their match with Finn Balor and Damian Priest on SmackDown again elevated their status in the ring. The current tag team champions might be facing the duo somewhere down the line at a major Premium Live Event following their performance this week.

Worst: Tension already rising in Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's renewed friendship

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair share an intense history that dates back to their NXT days. Both were destined to be top names to elevate the women's division. However, with those grave paths, their friendship was on shaky ground.

Survivor Series 2021 was the last time the two women stepped foot in a ring together. A couple of years later, The Man and The Queen let bygones be bygones to team up with Shotzi and Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL at the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames match.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair saw a few bumps on the road, which their team members tried to address and come to a conclusion. The main event saw Flair accidentally spear Lynch instead of Asuka, enabling Damage CTRL to win over their Survivor Series opponents. The two stars were displeased at the outcome, resulting in Belair and Shotzi stepping in to prevent any brawl.

While tension was bound to erupt between Lynch and Flair, it seemed too soon, and given the nature of their relationship, WWE should have provided more time and space on television for it to heal.

Best: Kevin Owens and LA Knight teaming up

Kevin Owens finally returned to SmackDown following his suspension nearly two weeks ago. He was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, where the host and Austin Theory mocked him. Theory dressed up as KO and mimicked his entrance, walking to the ring while his theme played.

Waller and Theory were up to their daunting, menacing ways, making fun of the multi-time champion and announcing their quest for revenge for the infamous double punch they received. Owens then cited that he had some backup before revealing it to be LA Knight. The two then teamed up against the young stars in a tag team bout, in which they emerged the winners.

Many questioned the status of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's friendship after the former's trade-off to the blue brand. KO was never fond of Zayn's alliance with Jey Uso and seems to have found a replacement for his longtime pal.

The victory was also opportune for LA Knight, whom WWE has been highly vested in since the beginning of the year.