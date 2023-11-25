We got an action-packed episode of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series: WarGames.

We got a big tag team match in the main event while Santos Escobar attacked a WWE veteran backstage.

Judgment Day def. The Street Profits to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Pretty Deadly def. The Brawling Brutes

Damage CTRL def. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair kicked off SmackDown and talked about beating Damage CTRL when Bayley interrupted them.

The Role Model tried to drive a wedge between Becky and Charlotte by reminding them how much they hate each other before saying that being a mom has made Lynch soft.

Expand Tweet

Charlotte asked where Bayley's team was before Becky challenged any two members of Damage CTRL in a tag match later in the night. Bayley accepted the challenge before SmackDown moved on.

Expand Tweet

Backstage, Bayley asked her team who wanted to compete in the tag match tonight. The rest of the group seemed uninterested, and IYO said that Bayley and Asuka should face Becky and Charlotte tonight, to which the Empress of Tomorrow also agreed.

WWE SmackDown Results (November 24, 2023): Judgment Day (c) vs. The Street Profits - Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

Expand Tweet

Dawkins and Priest kicked off the match, and Ford was tagged in early on before he sent Damian and Balor both outside and hit a big dive. Priest came back and tossed Ford over the announce desk before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, the Profits were in control, and Balor came back with a slingblade before Ford blocked a chokeslam and hit the revelation. Ford was on the ropes, and Rhea Ripley ran a distraction, causing him to lose his footing.

Priest lifted Ford on his shoulder and hit a fall-forward Tombstone Piledriver before Balor came in with the Coupe De Grace for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. The Street Profits to retain the Undisputed Tag Team titles

Expand Tweet

Grade: B-

The Grayson Waller Effect was next on SmackDown, and Waller said that his guest was Kevin Owens, but Austin Theory came out dressed as KO.

The real Kevin Owens walked out as well, and Waller was very confused since they knew that he was suspended.

Expand Tweet

Owens said he was suspended, but it ended today, and he was there to punch both of them in the face. Theory and Waller were then clowning on LA Knight, who also came out.

LA and KO teamed up and punched Theory and Waller in the face before the two fled the ring.

Expand Tweet

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

KO and Knight were in control early on, and Owens cleared the ring before steamrolling Theory and Waller at ringside with clotheslines and a senton. In the ring, Owens got a near fall off a top rope senton before tagging Knight in.

Knight hit an inverted Atomic Drop and a clothesline before taking Waller out with a DDT. He hit some stomps and a knee strike in the corner before Theory came back with an elbow. Waller took a stunner from KO, and Knight hit the BFT on Theory before picking up the win.

Result: Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Bianca Belair tried to tell Becky to set her differences with Charlotte aside, and Lynch said she would try to play it cool.

Carlito was out next and sent a message to Santos Escobar in Espanol, and it sounded like he wanted revenge for his hermano, Rey Mysterio.

Santos said Rey was never Carlito's family and blamed him for breaking up the LWO.

Expand Tweet

Carlito attacked Santos after being provoked and beat him down the ramp before officials came in and broke it up.

Santos ran off but came back from the crowd, attacked Carlito from behind, and took him out before retreating backstage.

Expand Tweet

Carlito was injured and headed to the lockers when Santos attacked him once more. Escobar was trying to break his arm, but Dragon Lee stepped in and saved Carlito at the last moment.

Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ridge walked out of the match early on, and The Deadly teamed up against Butch before getting a near fall. Butch came back with chops and German Suplexes before getting a near fall off a kick.

Butch went for the small joint manipulations, but it was broken up before he got the Bitter End. Prince kicked out of it before Wilson came in with a roll-up and pinned him for the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. The Brawling Brutes

Grade: C

Backstage, Shotzi told Charlotte that she should try to talk things out with Becky before their WarGames match.

Nick Aldis said he would cancel the match with Carlito at Survivor Series tomorrow, but Dragon Lee stepped in and said he would face Santos Escobar instead.

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Becky and Bayley kicked off the main event of SmackDown, and Lynch got some big hits early on but was isolated by Bayley and Asuka.

Charlotte was tagged in and got overpowered by Damage CTRL as well before she and Becky decided to run some double-team moves.

Expand Tweet

Becky got a big double DDT to turn things around before locking in the Disarmher on Bayley. The latter broke out and tried for the Roseplant before taking the Manhandle Slam.

Charlotte came in with a spear on Asuka but took out Becky by mistake. As Charlotte and Becky argued, Asuka drove them into each other, and Bayley came in with the roll-up and picked up the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+