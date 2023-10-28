Best and worst of SmackDown (October 27, 2023): Roman Reigns disrespected; Logan Paul faces blast from past and more

SmackDown a week before Crown Jewel was hyped, with a champion being attacked backstage to new feuds being teased.

IYO SKY and Bianca Belair were added to the Crown Jewel match card with the Women's Championship on the line. Chelsea Green faced Shotzi in her first singles match on SmackDown after a break.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: Paul Heyman and John Cena's segment

John Cena's current run with WWE has come to term. The multi-time champion expressed his gratitude to the fans, while citing their possible loss of respect for him. The WWE Universe initially thought they were going to witness his retirement speech, but Cena highlighted how he was looking forward to defeating Solo Sikoa and taking him down a notch.

He was interrupted by Paul Heyman who acknowledged John Cena's contributions to the industry. The Wiseman even claimed Cena to be the greatest of all time in communication in WWE. Heyman talked about some pieces of advice he gave The Cenation Leader in his 21-year WWE career.

Solo Sikoa ran out and attacked the WWE legend, showcasing his dominance, and leaving Cena in a pile in the middle of the ring. The segment garnered a fluctuation of emotions and reactions.

Worst: Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul's feud witnessing a digression

Logan Paul returned to WWE and confronted Rey Mysterio. The young star called out the US champion following his match with Dillon Danis, citing his quest to win gold.

Paul also appeared on RAW this week where he met Dominik Mysterio. The two grinned about their commonality of taking down Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. This week on SmackDown, the US Champion was backstage watching LWO's match against The Street Profits. He was attacked from behind by Logan Paul, who stated that his right hook was enough to knock anybody out, including the Hall of Famer.

The assault was anticipated, and the manner of execution showcased Rey Mysterio in a weak light, compared to Logan Paul.

Logan Paul then walked into Kevin Owens backstage. The two share an intense history, which kickstarted at WrestleMania 37.

Best: LA Knight's brazen mocking of Roman Reigns during the contract signing

Roman Reigns has reached an all new level in his WWE career where no one and nothing could stand in his way, or so it seemed, until the latest edition of SmackDown. While the WWE Champion was making his entrance for the contract signing of their feud at Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight interrupted and walked past him.

Knight continued to mock Reigns, seating himself at the 'head of the table' among other tidbits. The undisputed champion smiled, with smart comebacks, only to be roasted by The Megastar who took it a step further, referencing the cringey 'suffering succotash' promo. Even Paul Heyman was stunned with the acts that unfolded before him.

While many have confronted and ridiculed the champion and his companions, LA Knight took it a step ahead, shocking everyone around him. Additionally, he also bested Roman Reigns on the two occasions he attempted to tackle him. Thus, enhancing the fans suspicion on whether Knight could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief finally.

