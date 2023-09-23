Best and worst of SmackDown (September 22, 2023): John Cena left without an ally; popular tag team share update on return and more

This week's edition of SmackDown kept up with the momentum of the previous episode with The Rock's return after nearly four years. The show kicked off with John Cena calling out AJ Styles and being interrupted by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

On the other hand, IYO Sky defended her Women's Championship against Asuka, but the match was interrupted by Bayley, who was later taken out by Charlotte Flair. Moreover, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn also featured in a clip talking about their absence and taking credit for putting a 'curse' on the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Below is a list of the best and worst moments from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: Pretty Deadly's injury update on SmackDown

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson made their main roster debut this year and were on an impressive streak despite portraying heels. Their flamboyant nature and gimmick caught on well with the WWE Universe.

Within a short span of their run on SmackDown, they earned an opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. In July this year, during their match with The Brawling Brutes, Prince suffered a shoulder injury, resulting in the team being sidelined since then.

Expand Tweet

On SmackDown, the duo were featured in a vignette where Elton Prince talked about his injury and shared an update on his recovery and hoped to be back in the ring soon. The tag team had an impressive run on NXT and has a long way to go on the main roster.

Worst: Tension among Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley has been mentoring Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the past month or so. He has carefully observed and been present at the ringside for a few of their matches, showcasing his interest in the duo.

This week, The Street Profits went up against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a losing effort. The Dominator addressed his displeasure backstage, citing that they should return everything he gave them, including the suits.

The former WWE Champion might have an ulterior motive behind his move. He has been attempting to persuade Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to join him. It remains to be seen whether The Street Profits will be able to adhere to Lashley's conditions and make up for their loss or be replaced entirely.

Best: John Cena's match announcement for WWE Fastlane; unfortunately he left without a tag team partner

Expand Tweet

John Cena was announced to be a part of WWE's next Premium Live Event, Fastlane 2023, which is slated to take place in October. Given his vocalization on the impact of his nearly two-decade wrestling career on his body, a singles match seems highly unlikely for The Cenation Leader.

Last week, he found an ally in AJ Styles, who came to his aid to ward off Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The latest developments on SmackDown were set to witness a contract signing between the two tag teams, but The Bloodline members attacked Styles backstage, resulting in him being stretchered away.

Later, the two brothers pounced on Cena as the show came to a close. Early reports indicated that LA Knight was slated to replace Styles, but he was pulled at the last minute owing to his COVID test resulting positive just before the show. The 40-year-old was sent back home immediately. This most probably could pave the way for multiple WWE stars with a vengeance against The Bloodline to team up with John Cena at Fastlane 2023.

What was your favorite part from the latest episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star