3 Best & 2 Worst WrestleMania matches of Triple H's WWE career

Love him or hate him, Triple H is one of the most influential figures in modern professional wrestling. From his debut as Hunter Hearst Helmsley to his involvement in the buildup to Randy Orton vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, his legacy is undeniable.

This morning, in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, Triple H announced that he is retiring from in-ring action. This seems to be the direct result of a cardiac event he suffered late last year.

In September 2021, WWE released an official statement which read:

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

The repercussions were felt throughout the wrestling world, as Triple H's contributions to modern pro wrestling are arguably bigger than anyone's. From putting over numerous superstars in the ring to his eye for talent and single-handed resurrection of WWE's developmental brand, he is a true visionary.

His untimely retirement gives fans around the world an opportunity to reflect on his magnanimous contributions to the world of professional wrestling. In this article, we'll take a look at three of the best and two of the worst matches he's had in his illustrious WWE career.

#3 Best - Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit - WrestleMania XX

The first of four consecutive Triple H losses in a WrestleMania main event with a title on the line. The victors of those four matches were Benoit, Batista, John Cena and Randy Orton. All four men were made bona fide stars when they took a championship off The Game in a WrestleMania main event.

The headliner of 'Mania XX saw The Cerebral Assassin as the ring veteran alongside Shawn Michaels, and neither of them won. The match itself was nothing short of fantastic and set the tone for the reign of The Rabid Wolverine.

The 'curtain call' that Benoit and Eddie Guerrero shared at the end of the night will go down as one of the most iconic moments in WWE history, all facilitated by Triple H.

#2 Worst - The Game puts out The Harlem Heat

Booker T was riding a wave of momentum after endearing himself to the WWE faithful, and was on the verge of greatness. The King of Kings, on the other hand, was coming off a dismal title reign and was on the verge of 'go away heat'.

Everything pointed towards a Booker T victory at WrestleMania XIX. He even hit a rare Harlem Hangover on Triple H. He then proceeded to not only lose the match, but his momentum as well.

Come SummerSlam 2007, Booker would lose in less than eight minutes to The Cerebral Assassin, leading to his exit from WWE a few months later. Definitely not one of Triple H's better storylines.

#2 Best - The Yes! Movement was as much The Game's as it was Daniel Bryan's

Bryan Danielson's legacy in professional wrestling will forever be tied to the culmination of the Yes! Movement at WrestleMania 30. And just as every good hero needs a good villain to supplement their story arc, Bryan had The Game.

As the antagonistic leader of The Authority, Triple H pulled out all the stops to ensure that The American Dragon got his just due at The Show of Shows. The match itself was impeccable and showed that the King of Kings could hang with one of the greatest workers in wrestling history.

#1 Worst - The Monday Night Wars take The Grandest Stage of Them All

The Icon that is Sting did not deserve the WrestleMania moment he got. Surrounded by members of The Kliq split into groups of the nWo and D-Generation X, he was pinned by The Game in his 'Mania debut.

Triple H was already a future Hall of Famer and one of the biggest names in the industry when WrestleMania 31 came along. The victory did nothing for him, but the loss did nigh irreperable damage to the Stinger.

There was no reason to make this bout about anything other than Sting's big 'Mania debut, and it turned out to be everything but that.

#1 Best - WrestleMania XXVIII truly was the End of an Era

If there were ever a physical representation of the Mt. Rushmore of modern WWE, this was it

Triple H, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are three of the biggest names in WWE history. At WrestleMania XXVIII, they came together to produce a masterpiece of storytelling that will stand the test of time as one of the greatest 'Mania matches ever.

The sheer emotion on display tugged at the heartstrings of everyone watching, and the performers knew it. They knew that they had the wrestling world in the palms of their hands, and they made sure that they did right by the emotion that was invested into this match.

Not a single wrestling fan in the world expected Taker to kick out of a combined Sweet Chin Music and Pedigree, but he did. The Phenom would go on to regroup and Tombstone The Game for a pinfall victory.

Michaels' sheer disbelief in the moment produced one of the slowest three counts you'll ever see, but it built to a grand finale at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania XXVIII truly was the End of an Era. In 2022, Michaels is currently leading NXT to new heights. The Undertaker is set to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. And Triple H announced a well-deserved retirement and a plan to continue spotting and recruiting talent for WWE.

What were your favorite Triple H WrestleMania matches and which would you like to forget? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

