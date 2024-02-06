Best and Worst of WWE RAW (February 5, 2024): Menacing star attacks Cody Rhodes; Rhea Ripley's next challenger made official and more

WWE has been at the center of a chaotic weekend following the incidents on SmackDown. Fans eagerly awaited the events on RAW that could help divert the situation.

From Cody Rhodes still not announcing his WrestleMania opponent to Drew McIntyre continuing to mock CM Punk to Rhea Ripley making her stance clear. Adam Pearce was in for a ride on RAW with multiple requests and complaints from WWE stars.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from RAW after the turbulent weekend in WWE:

#2. Worst: Predictable winner of the women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble and proclaimed her quest to be champion again. Additionally, she stated that The Eradicator was the best, and she needed to defeat the champion to make a point to herself.

Becky Lynch went head to head with Shayna Baszler in a qualifying match for Elimination Chamber. The Man won the bout, earning her spot closer to winning gold. The Queen of Spades has been on a blurry push recently. She teamed up with Zoey Stark, and the two have been wreaking havoc in the women's tag team division.

Lynch winning the battle was somewhat predictable, given how challengers for Rhea Ripley's title have been somewhat inconclusive. The Judgment Day member needs a strong contender to enhance her 300+ days reign as Women's World Champion. She will defend her title against fellow Australian star Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber

#2. Best: Cody Rhodes defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the Bull Rope match

A few months ago, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes were engaged in a heavy feud. The King of Strong Style even put The American Nightmare on notice ahead of the Royal Rumble, citing that their rivalry was far from over.

Last week, following a house show, Nakamura attacked Rhodes backstage, which led to their match on RAW. Given their history, the two competed in a Bull Rope match, which was made famous by the late Dusty Rhodes.

The young Rhodes fought back with much determination and did not let past week's incidents affect his capability to compete in the ring. The 38-year-old won the match despite Nakamura spraying red mist in his face. However, his victory celebration was cut short with Drew McIntyre attacking him.

Cody Rhodes emerging as the victor was fruitful to the WWE Universe, who are backing him amidst the chaos that the company has been surrounded by.

#1. Worst: The opening segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins addressing the situation that erupted over the past weekend. Fans instantly took up 'Rocky s*cks' chants, and the champion acknowledged them before calling out Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare did not give a conclusive answer on who his WrestleMania opponent will be. The WWE Universe is relentlessly reading between the lines that the 38-year-old could still get back his lost shot against Roman Reigns' title.

Drew McIntyre interrupted the two stars and nudged Cody Rhodes to 'finish his story' by pursuing his feud with The Tribal Chief. He even showed his new t-shirt mocking CM Punk's inability to compete at WrestleMania this year.

Cody Rhodes has witnessed an outpour of support from fans disgruntled at The Rock taking over his WrestleMania spot on SmackDown. This week on RAW, the star did not get much say in the opening segment with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. However, it does leave fans hopeful of him retaining his rightly earned spot.

#1. Best: Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Gunther celebrated a key milestone in his run as Intercontinental Champion - 600 days as a titleholder. He surpassed all WWE records, making his presence known in the division.

Imperium set up a celebration this week on RAW to mark the accolade. The Ring General talked about his opponents and how no one came up to his level before he was interrupted by Jey Uso.

The former Bloodline member has never won a singles title in his WWE career. Throughout his nearly 15-year association with the company, he has always competed with Jimmy Uso in the tag team division.

Jey Uso confronted Gunther, acknowledging his reign but also citing that he has also etched his legacy by being the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his brother. He proceeded to challenge the RAW star for his Intercontinental Championship.

The wrestling world was elated with the challenge and have been pushing for it to happen for a long while. Additionally, ever since Jey Uso switched brands in the aftermath of his falling out with The Bloodline, a singles title run would elevate his WWE accomplishments.

