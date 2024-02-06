We got another great episode of WWE RAW tonight with multiple Elimination Chamber qualifier matches and a big title challenge from Jey Uso.

DIY def. Imperium, The Creed Brothers & The New Day

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Ivar & Valhalla def. Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri

The Miz def. JD McDonagh

The Kabuki Warriors def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to retain the Women's Tag Title

Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and brought up The Rock's return to SmackDown last week. Cody Rhodes made his entrance, and the crowd chanted 'Rocky S*cks' before The Visionary said that the Heavyweight Title was the most prestigious in WWE.

Rollins added that he needed this match more than Cody Rhodes did before Drew McIntyre joined them in the ring. Drew said that he took CM Punk out before demanding a title match at WrestleMania.

Seth said that Drew had already gotten multiple chances at his title before McIntyre headbutted the champ.

Cody stepped in and chased McIntyre out of the ring before the latter pondered if he and Rhodes should face each other at WrestleMania since matches with Roman Reigns only end one way - with the Bloodline interfering.

WWE RAW Results (February 5, 2024): Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers vs. DIY vs. The New Day

Ciampa and Woods kicked off the match and Kaiser and Kingston were tagged in early before the match went outside and Kofi was dropped from the apron. Woods and Julius were in next, but Gargano forced a tag before coming in with a big spear and a double-team move with the help of Ciampa.

Kofi came back and got the takedown before trying for a dive but Imperium dragged him outside to break it up. Brutus hit the big dive off the top to clear the crowd before Ciampa hit a big top rope White Noise on Woods and they landed on the others outside.

Back in the ring, Brutus got the Ankle Lock on Vinci before all the others crowded the ring and broke it up. We saw the Brutus Ball clear the crowd before the Creeds took out Vinci with their finisher. Ciampa and Gargano came in and took out the Creeds before getting the win for themselves.

Result: DIY def. Imperium, The Creed Brothers & The New Day

Grade: B+

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler - Elimination Chamber Qualifier match on RAW

Becky went for the disarmher early in but Baszler countered it and sent Becky into the turnbuckles before Shayna was sent outside. Becky was sent into the steel steps outside before Baszler hit her with a kick against it.

Back in the ring, Shayna countered the Bexploder with a German Suplex before Becjy went off the armbar once more. Baszler broke it up and kicked Becky off the top rope before getting an ankle lock in.

Baszler locked up Becky's arms on the ropes but Lynch managed to get a big superplex. The two traded chops in the ring before Becky managed to hit the Manhandle Slam and picked up the win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler on RAW

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley was out next and demanded a match with Nia Jax. Adam Pearce came out and said that Ripley would be defending her title against Nia at the Elimination Chamber.

Nia Jax came out and attacked Rhea and Pearce got knocked around in the process. Nia hit the Annihilator on the champ in the corner before walking out.

Ivar & Valhalla vs. Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW

Valhalla and Dupri kicked off the match and they fought their way out of the ring before Ivar hit Tozawa with a big spinning kick. Maxxine tried to run interference but Valhalla took her out. Ivar dragged Tozawa to the top rope and hit the World's Strongest Slam for the win.

Result: Ivar & Valhalla def. Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri on RAW

Grade: C

Judgment Day was backstage and R-Truth was still not convinced that he wasn't part of the group. Priest finally gave up and told him to make himself at home before walking out.

The Miz vs. JD McDonagh on WWE RAW

JD started off strong but was sent into the ringpost before The Miz got a big back-body drop. The Miz sent JD outside and into the announce table, causing Pat McAfee's drink to be spilled.

JD was in control after a break and hit a big standing moonsault before R-Truth came out and started handing out shirts to the crowd. Miz took advantage of the distraction and got his knees up for a dive before Dominik got involved. Truth put a shirt on Dom's head before Miz took him out with a kick.

Truth got on the apron and gave JD the money from the shirt sales but the distraction allowed Miz to get the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Result: The Miz def. JD McDonagh on RAW

Grade: B

Bron Breakker showed up to speak with Adam Pearce and the latter said that he would exceed whatever Aldis was offering the NXT star to join the Blue Brand, to instead sign with RAW.

Gunther and Imperium were out next to celebrate the Intercontinental Champ's 605-day title run. Gunther said that he was getting bored of the celebrations since no one can dethrone him. Jey Uso made his entrance and congratulated Gunther on his achievement before challenging him to a title match.

We got some trash-talking from both sides before a brawl broke out and the New Day came out to even the odds. Imperium fled the ring and the two teams yelled at each other from across the arena before RAW moved on.

Nakamura was in a short video saying that Cody will embarrass his family's name when he loses to him tonight.

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance - Women's Tag Title match on WWE RAW

Asuka and Katana kicked off the match and the champs were in control early on. Asuka missed a hip attack on the ropes before the challengers tossed her outside and then on top of Kairi Sane.

The challengers were in control after a break and hit the afterparty on Asuka but the pin was broken. Sane interrupted the Kegstand before sending Carter into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Kairi hit the Insane Elbow on Chance and picked up the ring.

Result: The Kabuki Warriors def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to retain the Women's Tag Title

Grade: B

Sami Zayn was in an interview and said that he still fights like an underdog even though he is a top-level competitor now.

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Bull Rope match on WWE RAW

Nakamura started off with some big kicks before the bell and once the match started, he tried to escape into the crowd but Cody dragged him into the barricades using the rope, which was apparently the same bull rope that Dusty Rhodes used 50 years ago at Madison Square Gardens.

Nakamura headed back to the ring and dragged Cody into the apron causing the latter to hurt his knee. Nakamura took the Bionic Elbow but hit a big kick before Cody dodged the Kinshasa. Cody got the Pedigree before Nakamura hit him with the mist.

Cody still managed to hit the Cross Rhodes before Nakamura hit him with the cowbell. Cody blocked the Kinshasa with the cowbell before getting two low blows and another Cross Rhodes for the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Drew McIntyre attacked Cody after the match and took him out with the Claymore before RAW went off the air.

Grade: A

