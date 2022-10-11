5 current WWE superstars who shouldn't be linked to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House - Power couple not broken, former champion joins the Wyatt 6 instead?

Following Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules, multiple superstars are being linked to Firefly Fun House characters or Wyatt 6. The rumored faction will be managed by Wyatt while the superstars portray real-life versions of the puppets in the Fun House.

The aforementioned is a unique opportunity for WWE to continue their previous plans for Bray Wyatt's character. Since The Undertaker's retirement, the promotion lacks the supernatural element it was renowned for. The Firefly Fun House project could be their solution.

Both the younger and more mature audiences are ecstatic on the topic of which superstars have traits resembling that of the Firefly Fun House characters. This has given birth to numerous fan theories and wild speculations. However, there are some superstars who may be out of the question to be a part of this new faction.

On this list, we will look at five superstars who shouldn't be linked to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.

#5. Elias

The Drifter

Elias has been out of action for a while now. His last in-ring performance was against Kevin Owens back in August. Since then, WWE has dropped Ezekiel's character, focusing mostly on his original persona instead.

Bray Wyatt recently returned to WWE. As a coincidence, Elias is scheduled to return on the next episode of RAW. Fans believe the company is planning a connection between Wyatt and Elias in the coming week, but the theory is a long-shot. Both superstars have surprisingly little to no history between them.

Elias has been successful with his drifter gimmick. It will be difficult for him to transition to Wyatt 6, which is apparently a darker version of the Firefly Fun House. The 4-time champion might struggle to potray such a character as he has no prior experience with a dark gimmick. WWE likely won't be taking such a big risk.

#4. Scarlett

Partner of Karrion Kross, Scarlett's name has been pitched multiple times for the role of Abby the Witch. Her demeanor and personality suits that of a supernatural character and the same is mirrored during her entrances with The TollMan.

However, Scarlett's shift to Bray Wyatt's faction may spoil the company's future plans. WWE is bolstering Kross as the "doom bringer" to Roman Reigns' title reign and a sudden split with Scarlett will only derail him from his path. Triple H cannot afford a storyline between Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt as a loss to either 'comeback superstars' would be catastrophic to their prestige.

Scarlett's presence also gives Kross the shock factor he is known for. Her occasional interference is vital to his victories. Without her, The Doom Walker would be easy prey to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

#3. Karrion Kross

The Herald of Doomsday

Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross have a deep friendship. Both were jubilant during each other's return and even teased a fight in the future. Kross is also a favorite to join the Firefly Fun House, but WWE may not direct him that way.

Similar to the case regarding Scarlett, Karrion Kross joining Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House will only slow his hustle to dethrone Roman Reigns. He is fresh from a victory against Drew McIntyre and should continue the momentum.

#2. Braun Strowman

The Monster of All Monsters

The Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family returned just a month before Bray made his comeback to WWE. This led to speculations of whether the two would have a get-together on SmackDown as part of the Wyatts or would Braun join the Firefly Fun House.

WWE fans consider Strowman the perfect candidate to play the role of Huskus the Pig. However, the former Universal Champion is doing well in his role of being the Monster of All Monsters. He could continue wreaking carnage on his opponents and ultimately have a shot at The Head of the Table.

wrestling man @AdamBriggs69 hey @CWrestlingUK i have a theory for who could the man behind huskus. i think it is joe gacy, because gacy and huskus have the same color eyes hey @CWrestlingUK i have a theory for who could the man behind huskus. i think it is joe gacy, because gacy and huskus have the same color eyes👀👀 https://t.co/ObJsD0Q3nI

Rumors of Joe Gacy as Huskus and Dexter Lumis as Mercy The Buzzard have also depleted speculations about Braun Strowman's involvement in the Firefly Fun House.

#1. Former member of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House in WWE - Alexa Bliss

The couple has finally fallen apart?

Before The Fiend's arrival at Extreme Rules, numerous clues regarding the White Rabbit had references to Alexa Bliss. Bray Wyatt's former partner was the center of attention during the whole mystery. A reunion between the supernatural duo is expected, but the scenario may not pan out.

WWE was done with the pair of Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37. The Wicked Witch of WWE betrayed The Fiend during his match with Randy Orton and since then both have gone their separate ways. However, it would take quite some storyline development to reunite them. Moreover, WWE may have other potential options for the Wyatt 6 instead of Bliss.

Alvin @Alvin43719448 Wyatt 6 predictions:



1) The Cult Leader: Bray Wyatt

2) The Fiend: Bray Wyatt

3) Abby the Witch: Liv Morgan

4) Mercy the Buzzard: Dexter Lumis

5) Ramblin’ Rabbit: Bo Dallas

6) Huskus the Pig: Joe Gacy Wyatt 6 predictions:1) The Cult Leader: Bray Wyatt2) The Fiend: Bray Wyatt3) Abby the Witch: Liv Morgan4) Mercy the Buzzard: Dexter Lumis5) Ramblin’ Rabbit: Bo Dallas6) Huskus the Pig: Joe Gacy

Liv Morgan and Nikki A.S.H. are viable candidates to play Abby the Witch. The former SmackDown Women's, in particular, has been "in a dark place" since her recent loss to Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss can revert to her fabled 'Goddess' persona with a touch of the Queen Bliss character.

