  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Brock Lesnar getting suspended & 4 other things that can happen on WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar getting suspended & 4 other things that can happen on WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza

By Mohammad Bilal
Published Sep 22, 2025 02:49 GMT
Brock Lesnar giving an F5 to a match referee after beating John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
Brock Lesnar giving an F5 to a match referee after beating John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE Monday Night RAW this week from Evansville, Indiana, will be an exciting affair after the successful conclusion of Wrestlepalooza PLE. The new Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, will be the highlight of the show, along with CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, who will be basking in the glory of the win against their arch-rivals, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Ad

We can also see a new challenger for John Cena's next match, which could take place at WWE Crown Jewel PLE next month, on October 11, in Australia. A new development in the partnership between Jey and Jimmy Uso can also be seen following their loss to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. Most importantly, Brock Lesnar may also face the consequences after his actions at Wrestlepalooza.

Therefore, in this article, we will list five things that can happen on WWE RAW this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

#5. Brock Lesnar might get suspended for attacking the match referee

Brock Lesnar could face consequences for his actions on RAW this week. The Beast Incarnate went all out against John Cena, after taking The Champ down with six F5s and beating him comprehensively. However, Lesnar crossed the line when he attacked the match referee and delivered an F5 to him.

Ad
Ad

This was similar to what he did the night before on Friday Night SmackDown, when he took out commentator Corey Graves with an F5. Lesnar had gone after Michael Cole and wanted to assault him, but Graves tried to save his friend, and in the process got the beating.

Therefore, on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce can announce the WWE management's decision to suspend Brock Lesnar indefinitely for his gross indiscipline. This move might be part of the storyline and could be intended to keep Lesnar out of action for some time.

Ad

#4. AJ Styles could challenge John Cena for a match at Crown Jewel

The Phenomenal One might take off his eyes from Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title, and instead challenge his former rival, John Cena, for a match at Crown Jewel. Cena's next scheduled WWE appearance is at Crown Jewel next month in Australia, and he doesn't have a challenger for the PLE.

Ad

He has a storied rivalry with AJ Styles, and the two have delivered some great matches in the past. One final match between them would be a treat for the fans. Therefore, on RAW, the two-time WWE Champion can challenge Cena one last time.

#3. Jey and Jimmy Uso might split, and Jey could walk out

Fans can also see signs of tension in The Usos' partnership. The duo lost a crucial match to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. This defeat certainly hits their credibility, and Jey Uso might take out his frustration on Jimmy Uso over this loss.

Ad

Moreover, The Yeet Master has been displaying heel vibes for the past few weeks. This loss to The Vision might bring out the worst in him. Jey can walk out of the partnership with Jimmy, and later in the night, attack LA Knight for seemingly being an obstacle to his win at Wrestlepalooza. It's been quite a while since Jey's babyface turn, and it seems the company now wants him to turn heel.

Ad

#2. AJ Lee could challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Intercontinental Title match at Crown Jewel

AJ Lee can also challenge Becky Lynch for her WWE Intercontinental Title at Crown Jewel next month. The Geek Goddess seemingly had her eyes on Becky's gold since the day she returned to the company after a decade.

After beating her in the mixed tag team match, AJ Lee would also like to dethrone her as the Intercontinental Champion. She can issue a challenge to The Man on RAW this week, and the match can be made official by Adam Pearce.

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins and his men can attack CM Punk once again, injuring him severely

The tale between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is far from finished. Punk won't rest until he removes Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion and regains the gold. However, before that, The Straight Edge Superstar will have to battle the might of Rollins' faction.

Ad

The Visionary can attack CM Punk along with his men on RAW this week, severely injuring him. This could also be used to write off CM Punk from WWE for a while, before he returns for Survivor Series: WarGames and takes on Rollins' men in the WarGames match while teaming up with Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and possibly Roman Reigns.

Punk and Rollins are expected to clash at WWE WrestleMania 42 next year, where the 46-year-old superstar can finally beat The Architect and win the gold. Until then, he could be locked in the storyline with The Vision.

About the author
Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications