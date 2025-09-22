Brock Lesnar getting suspended & 4 other things that can happen on WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza

WWE Monday Night RAW this week from Evansville, Indiana, will be an exciting affair after the successful conclusion of Wrestlepalooza PLE. The new Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, will be the highlight of the show, along with CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, who will be basking in the glory of the win against their arch-rivals, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.We can also see a new challenger for John Cena's next match, which could take place at WWE Crown Jewel PLE next month, on October 11, in Australia. A new development in the partnership between Jey and Jimmy Uso can also be seen following their loss to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. Most importantly, Brock Lesnar may also face the consequences after his actions at Wrestlepalooza.Therefore, in this article, we will list five things that can happen on WWE RAW this week.#5. Brock Lesnar might get suspended for attacking the match refereeBrock Lesnar could face consequences for his actions on RAW this week. The Beast Incarnate went all out against John Cena, after taking The Champ down with six F5s and beating him comprehensively. However, Lesnar crossed the line when he attacked the match referee and delivered an F5 to him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis was similar to what he did the night before on Friday Night SmackDown, when he took out commentator Corey Graves with an F5. Lesnar had gone after Michael Cole and wanted to assault him, but Graves tried to save his friend, and in the process got the beating.Therefore, on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce can announce the WWE management's decision to suspend Brock Lesnar indefinitely for his gross indiscipline. This move might be part of the storyline and could be intended to keep Lesnar out of action for some time.#4. AJ Styles could challenge John Cena for a match at Crown JewelThe Phenomenal One might take off his eyes from Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title, and instead challenge his former rival, John Cena, for a match at Crown Jewel. Cena's next scheduled WWE appearance is at Crown Jewel next month in Australia, and he doesn't have a challenger for the PLE.He has a storied rivalry with AJ Styles, and the two have delivered some great matches in the past. One final match between them would be a treat for the fans. Therefore, on RAW, the two-time WWE Champion can challenge Cena one last time.#3. Jey and Jimmy Uso might split, and Jey could walk outFans can also see signs of tension in The Usos' partnership. The duo lost a crucial match to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. This defeat certainly hits their credibility, and Jey Uso might take out his frustration on Jimmy Uso over this loss.Moreover, The Yeet Master has been displaying heel vibes for the past few weeks. This loss to The Vision might bring out the worst in him. Jey can walk out of the partnership with Jimmy, and later in the night, attack LA Knight for seemingly being an obstacle to his win at Wrestlepalooza. It's been quite a while since Jey's babyface turn, and it seems the company now wants him to turn heel.#2. AJ Lee could challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Intercontinental Title match at Crown JewelAJ Lee can also challenge Becky Lynch for her WWE Intercontinental Title at Crown Jewel next month. The Geek Goddess seemingly had her eyes on Becky's gold since the day she returned to the company after a decade. After beating her in the mixed tag team match, AJ Lee would also like to dethrone her as the Intercontinental Champion. She can issue a challenge to The Man on RAW this week, and the match can be made official by Adam Pearce.#1. Seth Rollins and his men can attack CM Punk once again, injuring him severelyThe tale between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is far from finished. Punk won't rest until he removes Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion and regains the gold. However, before that, The Straight Edge Superstar will have to battle the might of Rollins' faction.The Visionary can attack CM Punk along with his men on RAW this week, severely injuring him. This could also be used to write off CM Punk from WWE for a while, before he returns for Survivor Series: WarGames and takes on Rollins' men in the WarGames match while teaming up with Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and possibly Roman Reigns.Punk and Rollins are expected to clash at WWE WrestleMania 42 next year, where the 46-year-old superstar can finally beat The Architect and win the gold. Until then, he could be locked in the storyline with The Vision.