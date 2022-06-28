5 dream WWE matches if Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns team up

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have formed one of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history. Both men have had their fair share of wins and losses in their feuds over a period of seven years.

While not many in the WWE Universe might have explored this angle, Lesnar and Reigns could potentially be a formidable pair as well. WWE has a habit of pitting rivals alongside each other, forcing them to co-exist despite their differences. Seeing Reigns and Lesnar in that scenario would be an entertaining prospect.

On that note, we look at five potential matches if Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are ever forced to team up.

#1 Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

The return of Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW) to WWE is merely a fantasy at this point. So is the team-up between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Nevertheless, the dream match will feature the clash of four top heavyweights. It will be a battle of wavering momentum and an exciting finish.

Lesnar and Reigns can pick up a huge win if they communicate well against the former Shield members. Similarly, Rollins and Ambrose can take advantage of any miscommunication or traces of animosity between their opponents. The Architect has beaten both Lesnar and Reigns multiple times and could prove to be a threat.

However, there is a more exciting prospect for this clash: A Shield Reunion. The Hounds of Justice have an uncanny knack for reuniting whenever possible. Reigns can turn on Lesnar and we might see a triple powerbomb on the Beast Incarnate. The opposite is also possible, with Lesnar ripping apart his three opponents with thunderous F5s.

No matter what the result, all possibilities for this matchup seem just as exciting.

#2 Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33

Jeff and Matt Hardy are known for their extreme high-flying nature. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns against The Hardy Boyz would be a classic match of Powerhouses against High flyers: Team Brawn versus Team Extreme.

WWE mostly put The Hardy Boyz in TLC matches due to their daredevilry. The same in a match against The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate would lead to some huge bumps.

In a battle featuring Swanton Bombs, Spears, Twist of Fates and F5s, the weapons will provide extra brutality. The exchange between Jeff Hardy and Reigns would be especially noteworthy, with the former declaring in a Broken Skulls Session interview that he wanted to "break the Head of the Table."

At the peak of their powers, The Charismatic Enigma and Matt Hardy can give Lesnar and Reigns a run for their money.

#3 Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs The New Day

The New Day's fun-loving nature on display

Iconic 11-time Tag Team Champions, The New Day, have set the benchmark for modern tag teams in WWE. Their reign of 483 days is legendary for its teamwork and communication, and rhythmic smacks on opponents to compliment the sounds of Xavier Woods’ trombone.

It will be bizarre but memorable if the Power of Positivity faces off against the pair of The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief. The fun-loving New Day might not seem that dangerous but they have the ability to gang up on opponents and maul them substantially.

Both teams include superstars that were and are at the top in their respective lines. Woods and Kofi Kingston are excellent in the ring, but are also capable of making their opponents look even better. That would be exactly how we would expect this bout to go, with Lesnar and Reigns dominating The New Day.

#4 Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs The Usos

Jimmy and Jey Uso

This match is perhaps the most realistic one on this list. WWE has developed a habit of pitting friends against friends, be it in singles matches, tag team bouts, or battle royales. Reigns going up against the Usos will be shockingly sweet.

The favorites will be Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. However, The Usos are not the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for nothing. Their dual superkicks have the ability to knock out giants like Lesnar. Moreover, their coordination in aerial attacks is arguably the best in WWE at the moment.

Reigns might still have a tendency to turn against his partner. Jimmy and Jey Uso did help him defeat Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Either way, the cousins could have some electric exchanges, as evidenced by their glowing in-ring chemistry. Jey, in particular, can stand out after proving himself against The Tribal Chief in the fall of 2020.

#5 Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs The Rock and John Cena

The Great One with The Champ

The Rock and John Cena had an epic rivalry before they shook hands with each other out of respect. The electrifying duo has previously teamed up against The Miz and R-Truth before reuniting to defeat The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania.

Should they team up again, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be the perfect opponents. It would lead to the most star-studded tag team match in wrestling history.

Everyone can agree on The Beast Incarnate's tendency to dominate the match from the start. However, both Rock and Cena are experts in comebacks. So is Lesnar's potential partner, Roman Reigns. The iconic tag-team match will be a see-saw affair with both teams leaving it all in the ring.

All four men would be familiar with each other, with every possible combination having faced off in the ring or teased a future match. The Rock has faced the wrath of Lesnar before. So has Cena, who will not forget the beating he received at SummerSlam 2014. Reigns also has his number, beating him multiple times before.

However, the dream face-off from this would be between The Tribal Chief and his Hollywood cousin. Seeing Roman Reigns take on The Great One would be surreal, be it at WrestleMania 39 or an iconic tag team match.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will ever team up in future? Yes No 16 votes so far