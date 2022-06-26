Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns - Grading all 8 matches in iconic WWE rivalry

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is one of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history. The pair are set to face each other for the ninth time in a feud that has lasted more than seven years.

Following The Beast Incarnate’s return on last week’s episode of SmackDown, the two will face off at SummerSlam 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

On this list, we will revisit and grade the eight matches they have had so far, including the ones that weren't one-on-one fights.

#1. On this list of grading Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns matches: Brock Lesnar(c) vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins – WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WrestleMania 31, 2015

Roman Reigns was not popular with the crowd during the period leading up to WrestleMania 31. His 2015 Royal Rumble win was booed by fans who would've preferred Daniel Bryan in his place. However, his match with Brock Lesnar was a masterclass from start to finish. The gladiators gave their utmost among an exhilarated crowd, who were yet to experience a memorable finish.

The chaos started with a brawl. Reigns and Lesnar started wildly throwing punches at each other before The Beast Incarnate introduced Reigns to Suplex City, delivering 5 suplexes. Somehow, The Big Dog even managed to kick out after two F5s. Then came the comeback, Reigns balanced the scale of victory with Superman Punches and Spears. In a brutal war of attrition, neither the Champion nor the Challenger refused to back down.

Both were laying exhausted, flat on the mat. The match seemed nowhere near a climax, until Seth Rollins arrived. He cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to the shock and dismay of the crowd. After some back-and-forth, The Architect nailed the Curb Stomp on Reigns and pinned him to complete the “Heist of the Century.” This was seemingly a last-minute change made by WWE as a reaction to Roman Reigns' negative reception.

Grade: A

#2. Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Dean Ambrose – For No. 1 Contender for WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Fastlane 2016

The Shield momentarily reunites against Brock Lesnar

Triple H won the WWE Championship after eliminating Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose from the 2016 Royal Rumble Match. The former Shield members were pitted against each other to decide who would face off against The Game at WrestleMania. To rub salt into the wounds, Brock Lesnar was added to the feud to make the match a Triple Threat.

Reigns and Ambrose powerbombed Lesnar twice through the announcer's table. However, The Beast Incarnate was not to be tamed and returned to put Reigns in the Kimura Lock. He was on the verge of winning before Ambrose attacked him with a steel chair. Reigns capitalized on a distracted Ambrose and severed him with a Spear before the pin.

Reigns would go on to face Triple H. His battle against The Authority would come to an end at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, fans were least interested in the fight. It became the most unpopular main event in WrestleMania history.

Grade: B

#3. Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman – Fatal 4-Way Match for WWE Universal Championship, SummerSlam 2017

4 heavyweights of WWE

2017 saw two other powerhouses rise to title contention. Braun Strowman defeated Roman Reigns in an Ambulance match and forced his way into the Universal Championship picture. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe went up against Brock Lesnar for the title although unsuccessful. The Battle of the Monsters witnessed sheer destruction outside the ring, of which The Beast Incarnate was the main victim.

He was speared through a barricade, power slammed on two announcer's tables and to put the cherry on top, Strowman put the third and last Announcer's table on top of him. The grievously injured Lesnar was sent back on a stretcher by officials… but he returned, much to the delight of the crowd. After another brawl including the four superstars, only Lesnar and Reigns remained in the ring.

The Big Dog hit three Superman Punches. With the climax building, Reigns charged for a spear but Lesnar caught him, retaining the title after a brutal F5 to his arch-nemesis.

The 21-minute match is regarded as one of the best Fatal-4-way matches in WWE history. It witnessed everything: finishers, submission maneuvers, crashing tables, and the willpower of the heavyweights. In a way, it rejuvenated the rivalry - Lesnar pinning Reigns after the stalemate at WrestleMania 31 added another layer to their rivalry.

Grade: A +

#4. Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns – WWE Universal Championship, WrestleMania 34, 2018

The Beast Incarnate delivers an F5 on the announcer's table

This match was doomed from its build. Brock Lesnar was seemingly on his way out of WWE in favor of a return to the UFC. Meanwhile, fans were not at all enthused about Roman Reigns’ push back into the world title picture. While it seemed inevitable that Reigns would win, the company pulled off a surprise in the end. Lesnar had renewed his contract with WWE.

The Beast Incarnate dominated the first half of the match before Reigns made a comeback. Both competitors spammed all the finishers in their arsenal. Lesnar hit F5 after F5 but Reigns was determined, retaliating with Spears and Superman Punches. Lesnar snapped. He removed his gloves to maul The Big Dog, busting him open. After more back and forth, a sixth F5 delivered by The Beast Incarnate ended the match.

Rob Lopez @r0bato Brock Lesnar really threw the title at Vince McMahon wow Brock Lesnar really threw the title at Vince McMahon wow https://t.co/HoTTZbrjxR

The battle for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 did not even come close to 2015's epic. It seemed that neither superstar was even affected by the barrage of finishers, let alone enough to be pinned after one. The clash made the stars' and their finishers look weak. The frustration after the match came to light as Brock Lesnar threw the title at Vince McMahon.

Grade: B -

#5. Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns – Steel Cage Match, WWE Universal Championship, WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, 2018

The Steel Cage match between the two stars ended in controversy

The pair's rivalry continued at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Beast Incarnate started in usual fashion, with a bombardment of Suplex City onto Reigns. After being the victim of five German Suplexes, Reigns retaliated with three Superman Punches. Paul Heyman slammed the cage door in Reigns' face as he attempted to exit. More finishes and close calls followed. In the end, a belligerent Roman Speared Lesnar, catapulting the two through the steel cage. Lesnar was declared the victor as his feet touched the ground first. However, the decision was quite controversial.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Feet have to hit fist, roman's feet hit first, they botched the finish. Feet have to hit fist, roman's feet hit first, they botched the finish.

On the screen, it seemed like Reigns’ feet touched the floor first. Moreover, the commentators did a poor job of covering up the mess. The lack of intensity of the match combined with the botched finish made the first WWE event in Saudi Arabia not worth recalling.

Grade: D

#6. Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns – WWE Universal Championship, SummerSlam 2018

Roman Reigns finally wins the Universal Title

The Big Dog wanted another shot at the title after the horrible finish at Greatest Royal Rumble. He defeated the likes of Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley to become the No.1 Contender.

To add to the drama of SummerSlam's main event, Braun Strowman announced his intention to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, which distracted Lesnar. Reigns capitalized on the distraction, delivering three Superman Punches and equaled it with Spears. Brock Lesnar used the guillotine choke twice but Reigns broke out with spinebusters. At the climax, Lesnar nullified Strowman’s involvement with an F5 and multiple shots with the briefcase. The moment he went inside the ring, Reigns capitalized with a Spear for the pinfall.

The big clash lasted only six minutes with finishers in rotation. Reigns finally got his big win over Lesnar in a solid match. However, there was no build-up to the climax. Strowman’s distraction and his subsequent beating at the hands of Lesnar was the only thing which provided an ‘awe’ factor. Dean Ambrose later revealed that Brock refused the original idea of a Shield reunion helping Roman win. Looking back on it, this finish would have created a more memorable moment.

Grade: B

#7. Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns (c)- WWE Universal Championship, Crown Jewel 2021

Paul Heyman switched sides from Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns after the latters’ return at SummerSlam 2020. One year later, at the same event, The Beast Incarnate returned to confront The Tribal Chief. Lesnar was in the babyface role while Reigns was the heel. It seemed ideal for The Head of the Table to go against The Beast Incarnate, due to Lesnar’s history with Heyman.

Lesnar was on the verge of victory and most likely would have won if not for the knocked-out referee. Frustrated, he was caught off-guard by Reigns who struck him with a Spear. While both gladiators were left laying on the mat, Paul Heyman became the X-factor in the match. He tossed the Universal Title into the ring, distracting both stars. Lesnar seemingly won the tug of war for the championship but The Usos came in with dual superkicks. Reigns followed up by smacking Brock with the gold to win.

It was an exciting battle that focused less on finisher spamming and did a better job when it came to storytelling. Lesnar got a standing ovation from the fans, further cementing his role as the crowd favorite. It was a classic match of the good guy against the bad guy, with the bad guy triumphing to shock the audience.

Grade: A +

#8. Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns - Champion vs Champion Match, WrestleMania 38, 2022

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion - Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar was at the top of the RAW roster while Reigns was at the top of SmackDown. However, The Beast Incarnate was on a quest for revenge for after his previous defeat after interference from The Bloodline. On an episode of SmackDown, he challenged Reigns to a “champ vs champ, title vs title” match. It was the result of weeks of anticipation and a seven-year odyssey since their initial Mania encounter.

Each combatant gave his best. Lesnar unleashed Suplex City while Reigns loaded Superman Punches in a heavyweight brawl that these two superstars have become renowned for. The Beast Incarnate allowed Paul Heyman to distract him, leading to The Tribal Chief launching a powerful Spear through the barricade.

Heyman, like in the previous match, proved to be important. He saved the Tribal Chief by pushing the ropes to his hands while Brock had him in a Kimura Lock. Roman reversed an F5 to hit a Spear and get a three count.

Reigns finally ended his winless streak at WrestleMania against Lesnar, walking out as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans were divided but impressed with the clash which seemed to be the conclusion of the rivalry.

Grade: A

