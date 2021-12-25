5 best Fatal Four Way matches in WWE history

WWE has many match types that have become synonymous with the promotion. From Hell In A Cell and Elimination Chamber to Money In The Bank and TLC, the company has devoted its main events and even entire pay-per-views around these stipulations. A former major show that was based on a stipulation was Fatal Four Way.

The promotion has decided contenders and new champions in the Fatal Four Way match. Whether it be in singles or tag teams, there have been many memorable encounters under this famous match type. The constant action in the squared circle with four competitors makes it entertaining and consistently delivers fun contests.

WWE first introduced the Fatal Four Way match at the Final Four pay-per-view in 1997 with Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vader and the Undertaker competing to determine a new WWE Champion. With a long history to remember, let's take a look at the five best Fatal Four Way matches in WWE history.

5.) Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four Way Match for the WWE Universal Championship (WWE SummerSlam 2017)

Heading into WWE SummerSlam 2017, Brock Lesnar was the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion. After defeating Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, the Beast Incarnate had a murderer's row of contenders looking to vie for his title in Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. It was determined that the four men would compete for the gold in the main event of the show.

This was unique to every other Fatal Four Way that has taken place beforehand in the WWE. There were four competitors in the ring that were known for wrecking their opponents, so there was plenty of chaos in this one. Brock Lesnar was his usual self, suplexing anyone in sight, but he was faced with a new challenge.

Braun Strowman was just as powerful as Lesnar and overwhelmed the Beast with his strength. His destruction of Brock left the Universal Champion in a heap under the announce table at ringside. Samoa Joe had his moments to own the spotlight with his signature offense, while Roman Reigns sold wonderfully for every other superstar.

The finish saw Brock hit the F-5 on Reigns to retain the WWE Universal Championship. It was a complete heavyweight slugfest that left carnage in its wake. All four superstars looked fantastic and played their roles well. It was an excellent Fatal Four Way that gave a memorable ending to SummerSlam 2017.

