Charlotte and Andrade: 5 facts you need to know about their relationship

Charlotte and Andrade announced their engagement earlier this week

Charlotte and Andrade are two of WWE's biggest stars at present and could easily be the power couple of 2020 on the main roster. The duo celebrated the new year by announcing their engagement, just over a year after they first started dating, but even though Charlotte and Andrade have been very public about their relationship over the past few months, there are many fans who were not even aware that the two stars were in a real-life relationship.

On-screen Andrade works with Zelina Vega, who is married to Aleister Black off-screen, while Charlotte hasn't been aligned with any male stars on-screen throughout her career (other than her father Ric Flair). Flair and Almas' relationship isn't clear as part of current storylines and regular WWE viewers probably don't recognize the couple as anything more than just co-workers.

The fact that Charlotte and Andrade started their relationship by being somewhat private means that there are several facts that the WWE Universe may have missed. Here are just five facts that every fan needs to know.

#5. The couple has an interesting working agreement

Both Charlotte and Andrade are currently part of Monday Night RAW, which means that they are able to travel together and work together on a regular basis. Given the fact that Charlotte is a 10-time champion and Andrade is the current United States Champion, the couple definitely has a lot of experience in the business that they can share with each other.

Interestingly, it was recently revealed that Charlotte is currently helping Andrade with his character development while Andrade has been helping 'The Queen' with her in-ring work.

Andrade told Super Luchas Magazine that the duo have a mutually beneficial relationship.

"As we live in Orlando we train at the Performance Center. She helps me a lot, gives me advice on how to handle the cameras, the promos. She knows a lot about all that. And I have taught her what I learned in Mexico and Japan. Moves, holds, how to get hit, how to hit, how to show more personality, many things she likes. She gives me advice, I give her advice. We are always helping each other, and that benefits us a lot in our current relationship," he said via Mandatory.

