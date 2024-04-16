In 1985 WWE established the original King of the Ring Tournament, with the first person to be crowned being Hall of Famer Don Muraco. Fans loved this concept and its popularity led to an annual pay-per-view being held for its namesake.

Throughout the years, many iconic superstars have won King of the Ring, such as Macho Man Randy Savage and Harley Race. The last person to be crowned as King was Xavier Woods in 2021.

While fans are still celebrating Cody Rhodes and his victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, the company recently dropped some other big news.

During 'Mania Weekend, company officials revealed that they are bringing back a King of the Ring-themed event in May. The newly restructured event will also feature a Queen of the Ring as well.

Here is our list of five WWE Superstars who should be the 2024 Queen of the Ring.

#5. 2017 Miss Money in the Bank Carmella

Mella should be ready for her much-anticipated return soon!!

Before signing with in 2013, Carmella was a pro cheerleader. She had stints in the NFL and NBA. Mella has a long history of being an elite athlete, way before ever jumping into the squared circle.

After signing in 2013 Carmella worked on the NXT roster and eventually aligned herself with the fan-favorite duo of Enzo and Big Cass. As a group, they made the jump to the main roster and the WWE Universe fell in love with them.

Carmella began competing against some of the best female stars in the company en route to winning the SmackDown Women's Title in 2016. Mella has not seen much action lately as she's been focused on taking care of her newborn whom she welcomed into the world last November.

#4. 2021 WWE Queens Crown Winner Zelina Vega

Queen Zelina after winning the Queen's Crown.

There is one person on our list who has had moments of royalty as a WWE Superstar and that is Zelina Vega. In 2021, Vega captured the inaugural Queen's Crown after defeating Doudrop at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Zelina has had other moments of greatness, one being a Women's Tag Title run with Carmella.

Before signing with the company in 2017, Zelina was a great Luchador in Mexico with CMLL as "Rosita." She also enjoyed success with TNA as well. It's worth noting that Vega has a strong social media presence, often streaming on Twitch and she uploads content to YouTube, with her husband, AEW star Malakai Black.

#3. Valhalla

Valhalla has a ton of untapped potential!

If you were a fan of the independent scene in the mid-2000s, you probably remember a young star who wrestled under the alias "Crazy Mary." She was a regular on JCW, ICW, and ROH to name a few.

As Crazy Mary, she often competed in intergender matches and mixed-tag bouts. Eventually, the wrestling world, including WWE, began to notice something special about this young lady.

The WWE Universe was officially introduced to "Sarah Logan" in 2017. While she started her journey with NXT, it wouldn't take long before The Riott Squad was established and Sarah became the muscle behind this women's faction.

During her career in the Stamford-based company, Sarah began a relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Erik of The Viking Raiders. The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their firstborn in 2021.

Valhalla is currently not featured in any storyline or competing on weekly television and winning Queen of the Ring could give her a new direction in the company and could lead up to her winning the Women's World Championship now that Rhea Ripley has vacated her title.

#2. Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

The sky is the limit for Jade Cargill!

Every once in a while someone comes along in the professional wrestling world who simply stands apart from the rest. Jade Cargill is that someone. She has the presence, the attitude, and a physique that should be studied for science. Needless to say, Jade has the total package.

At WrestleMania 40, fans witnessed Cargill's first of what should be many 'Mania moments. Alongside Naomi and Bianca Belair, Jade defeated Damage CTRL in a rare Six-Woman Tag Team Match. While it was a great moment for the former TBS Champion and crew, her path to superstardom wasn't too easy.

Before signing with WWE, Jade spent some time with AEW and became the company's first TBS Champion. While she had an incredible run of over 500 days, many feel she still wasn't given the chance to display her full potential. Hopefully, her time with WWE will include a better opportunity to showcase her skills.

#1. 14-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is wrestling royalty!

When it comes to wrestling royalty, very few names are comparable to the Flair legacy.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair set the standard that is still, to this day, unobtainable by most mortal Superstars and while his days in the spotlight are behind us, he left behind a "Queen," in her own right, Charlotte Flair.

When Charlotte came onto the scene, she was one of several ladies from NXT and the main roster who began what Stephanie McMahon declared the Women's Revolution.

Since then, Charlotte has become arguably, the best women's star in the world. She is currently recovering from an injury she sustained late last year and from recent reports, she appears to be ahead of schedule in her rehab. The King and Queen of the Ring event would be the ideal platform for The Queen to kick off her triumphant return.

