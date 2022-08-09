Multiple returns for Extreme Rules, crowd turning on the champion? 4 reasons why Shayna Baszler should win against Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle has a second match on its card. Shayna Baszler is all set to battle Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The Queen of Spades earned her way to Cardiff after winning a Gauntlet match on RAW.

Liv Morgan has pinned Ronda Rousey twice, the most by any superstar in the women’s roster. However, she was hardly any threat to The Rowdy One and got dominated in her SummerSlam match before somehow picking up a win. But she might not get past Shayna Baszler, who seems to be in her prime.

In this list, we will take a look at four reasons why Shayna Baszler should win against Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Liv Morgan's championship run is getting stale

Is Liv falling from the crowds grace?

The SmackDown Women’s Champion is under fire ever since her controversial victory against Ronda Rousey. Fans were quick to jibe at the babyface, with chants of “You tapped out!” on SmackDown.

Undoubtedly, they are unhappy with the way Liv defended her title at SummerSlam. Liv Morgan is yet to have a dominating victory in a reign spanning more than two months. WWE cannot always protect her by giving controversial endings to her matches.

Shayna Baszler, a former MMA fighter, apparently has the upper hand in the upcoming bout. The Queen of Spades could make a formidable champion, crushing her opponents as a force of reckoning.

It will be interesting to see if the current champion manages to survive Baszler’s onslaught at Clash at the Castle.

#3. Experiment with Liv Morgan as a heel

We previously discussed how Liv Morgan’s babyface role is failing to stick to the crowd as of present. She is stealing victories against major superstars like Ronda Rousey, which is a characteristic of a heel.

Fans might argue that Liv Morgan doesn't reflect the attitude or vibes of a bad woman. However, the former Riott Squad member was a heel during her tenure in NXT. Putting that experience to use on the main roster might be significantly beneficial for the champ.

Liv Morgan mentioned that she would do “anything to keep her title.” She could shock the audience with her drastic heel turn similar to the successful transition of Rhea Ripley. It could also open a window of opportunity for WWE to utilize The Queen of Spades as a babyface.

#2. Shayna Baszler should benefit from the push at Clash at the Castle

The Queen of Spades

A two-time NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler holds the record for the second-longest reign of 416 days in the yellow brand. Surprisingly, she is yet to establish her dominance on the main roster. Her initial push was reportedly canceled due to the heat with ex-Chairman Vince McMahon.

Now that The Game is in-charge, Baszler could be heading towards a well-deserved title win. She was previously denied the opportunity to strike gold at WrestleMania 36. The former UFC fighter is brimming with professional wrestling experience, but her potential is always suppressed.

However, this might not be the case at Clash at the Castle, where WWE could capitalize on Shayna Baszler’s current push. The first individual title for The Queen of Spades would pave the way for exciting matches, storylines, and iconic rivalries.

#1. Shayna Baszler vs Ronda Rousey - Fight Night on WWE

This is a dream match many WWE fans are waiting for. Both Baszler and Rousey have MMA backgrounds and are friends in real life. It is a clash worthy of the big stages.

The two superstars have met inside the squared ring but only in muti-woman matches. WWE can explore the 1on1 mode, and the scene after Clash at the Castle will be perfect.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has earned herself a suspension but is expected to pop up at the upcoming event. She might even confront Shayna Baszler after her apparent win against Morgan, highlighting herself as the next contender for the championship.

Such a scenario could spark an iconic rivalry between Rousey and Baszler, while Morgan could play third spoke in the wheel. A returning Queen in Charlotte Flair could add to the carnage, putting up a showdown for the ages at the Extreme Rules event later this year.

