Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE Superstars' Instagram Accounts (June 13-19)

Jinder Mahal remains the king of the WWE Universe!

The legends watched as Orton fell in front of the hometown crowd

It was a historical week for the WWE Universe as the first ever women's Money in the Bank winner was crowned. Meanwhile, an up-and-coming Superstar climbed the ladder in the main event and became the new Mr. MITB.

The build leading up to the big pay-per-view was intense, while battle lines were drawn and friendships were compromised. Also, let's not forget that our current WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal had a huge task at hand as well, as he had to defend his title against Randy Orton, in front of The Viper’s hometown crowd in St. Louis. There was surely no shortage of action and excitement for the WWE faithful.

Hopefully, this week will be more of the same!

#15 The first Ms. MITB and her Boo

Alexa Bliss made history at the 2017 Money in the Bank PPV, thanks in part... well, thanks primarily to the help of James Ellsworth and his quick toss of the title down to his Boo. Many fans and WWE Superstars alike are highly disappointed in the outcome and the way things went down.

Both Alexa and James have taken to social media, defending themselves in light of allegations of cheating to win the match. Alexa is stressing the fact that the match was, in fact, a no disqualification contest.