Cody Rhodes to become Seth Rollins' third man; challenges top champion? 3 ways The American Nightmare could return at Saturday Night's Main Event

Cody Rhodes hasn't been on WWE television since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, but his presence might be felt at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. Interestingly, there can be several ways he can return.

A lot has happened since Cody Rhodes lost the title last month in Las Vegas. Many thought he would finally return at Backlash, but it didn't happen. However, with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event approaching next week, it's possible this is when his long-awaited comeback will happen. He may even play a role in some major events happening on the Stamford-based promotion.

In this list, we will look at three ways Cody Rhodes can return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Cody Rhodes can shockingly side with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman have been wreaking havoc on RAW since they were formed after WrestleMania 41. They have targeted Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and even Jey Uso. With this in mind, Rollins and Breakker are outnumbered, but Rhodes can make a shocking revelation.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, during Seth and Bron's tag team match against Punk and Zayn, Cody can return and help Paul Heyman's allies win the bout. He can reason that the only way for him to succeed and be back on the Undisputed WWE Championship picture was to align with somebody powerful, like Heyman.

#2. Cody Rhodes can replace R-Truth against John Cena

As of this writing, only two matches are confirmed at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which is Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship and the aforementioned tag team match. However, after Cena attacked R-Truth during the Backlash post-show press conference, many believe both men will meet each other next week as well.

En route to the title match, John can attack Truth backstage so he won't be cleared to compete. However, the challenger can have another trick up his sleeve and reveal he gave his spot to Cody if anything were to happen to him.

#1. Cody Rhodes can confront John Cena after his match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Before facing off at WrestleMania, the last time Cody confronted John in a main event of a premium live event was at Elimination Chamber, where The Cenation Leader turned heel and aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott. This time around, Rhodes can be the one doing the attacking.

If The Last Real Champion puts the title on the line against Truth at the upcoming SNME, Cody can attack him after the match to give him a taste of his own medicine and immediately rekindle their feud.

