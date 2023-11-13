Cody Rhodes to continue rare record in memory of his father at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Why this could be a newsworthy moment

Cody Rhodes has been carrying forward the legacy of his late father, Dusty Rhodes. He will be a part of WarGames this year at Survivor Series, a match that saw its genesis in the mind of The American Dream.

It will be a monumental moment for Cody, as he will become the third member of the Rhodes family to compete in this type of match. Moreover, the 38-year-old will look to continue a rare record in memory of his father at WarGames.

The rare record is that the Rhodes family is undefeated in WarGames matches. No "Rhodes" has ever lost a match with this stipulation. WWE Legend Dusty Rhodes has competed in twelve WarGames matches in his career without losing any of them.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes competed in three WarGames matches, in which he never lost. Therefore, The American Nightmare will look to carry forward the same record in the Survivor Series matchup.

It will indeed be a historic night for him, as it will be his first ever WarGames match in his career in pro wrestling.

Cody Rhodes' possible itinerary after Survivor Series 2023

Ever since returning to WWE, The American Nightmare has had only one goal, which is to capture the WWE Championship. It is a title that his late father, Dusty Rhodes, was never able to win in the company.

Currently, Cody Rhodes is reported to lock horns with Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals next year in their second meeting. Therefore, WWE might look to build up this feud after Survivor Series this year.

Cody, who is currently a part of RAW, might move to SmackDown after the upcoming premium live event. He might look to trace his path to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the blue brand.

It would allow him to get closer to finishing his story at WrestleMania 40. WWE has already planted seeds for their potential rivalry, as Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns came face-to-face on the season premiere of SmackDown last month.

Therefore, after Survivor Series, The American Nightmare could start a feud with The Bloodline on the blue brand, which might eventually pave his path to the Undisputed Championship.

